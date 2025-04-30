How Kirkwall’s Old Balfour Hospital could provide solution to NHS Orkney’s accommodation headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

How Kirkwall’s Old Balfour Hospital could provide solution to NHS Orkney’s accommodation headache

Board of NHS Orkney considering using the site of the old hospital for accommodation

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Old Balfour hospital viewed through fence.
The site of the old Balfour hospital in Kirkwall may be used for accommodation by NHS Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Kirkwall’s old Balfour Hospital could be used as much-needed staff accommodation for NHS Orkney.

Talks were held in private about the future of the site at the end of the health board’s most recent meeting.

After the talks, NHS Orkney’s chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight laid out the increasing need for accommodation and said options are being discussed.

It is estimated the health board needs an additional 20 beds on the islands over the next five years to meet demand.

The site of the Old Balfour site is one being examined, alongside some other NHS-owned properties in the county.

However, no decision has been made yet and the discussions will continue at the June board meeting.

Since being closed in 2019, the former Balfour site has become a target for anti-social behaviour.

NHS Orkney
The areas around the “new” Balfour hospital in Kirkwall are also being considered for new accommodation. Image: PA

Ms Skaife-Knight said: “One of our biggest challenges when it comes to recruitment and retention is ensuring we have sufficient staff accommodation.

“We have scoped what accommodation is needed in the years to come and need to see a 5% increase each year for the next five years to meet demand, increasing from circa 79 to 101 beds.

“We have discussed as a board a number of options to address this problem as best we can and optimise the estate we have, including looking at the Old Balfour site, King Street, and land in and around The [new] Balfour.

“This important matter will be considered again at our June board meeting.

“We will continue to keep our community informed as we progress.”

Site of Kirkwall’s old Balfour has been home to a hospital since 1927

The Old Balfour building was replaced by the new £64m Balfour hospital in the summer of 2019.

There had been a hospital on the site of Kirkwall’s old Balfour since 1927.

That was when the Garden Memorial Building was first opened.

The site was added to over the years.

The building found a new use during the pandemic, becoming the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre.

However, it has largely sat empty since then, suffering a series of break-ins last year.

