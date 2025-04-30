How Kirkwall’s Old Balfour Hospital could provide solution to NHS Orkney’s accommodation headache

Kirkwall’s old Balfour Hospital could be used as much-needed staff accommodation for NHS Orkney.

Talks were held in private about the future of the site at the end of the health board’s most recent meeting.

After the talks, NHS Orkney’s chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight laid out the increasing need for accommodation and said options are being discussed.

It is estimated the health board needs an additional 20 beds on the islands over the next five years to meet demand.

The site of the Old Balfour site is one being examined, alongside some other NHS-owned properties in the county.

However, no decision has been made yet and the discussions will continue at the June board meeting.

Since being closed in 2019, the former Balfour site has become a target for anti-social behaviour.

Ms Skaife-Knight said: “One of our biggest challenges when it comes to recruitment and retention is ensuring we have sufficient staff accommodation.

“We have scoped what accommodation is needed in the years to come and need to see a 5% increase each year for the next five years to meet demand, increasing from circa 79 to 101 beds.

“We have discussed as a board a number of options to address this problem as best we can and optimise the estate we have, including looking at the Old Balfour site, King Street, and land in and around The [new] Balfour.

“This important matter will be considered again at our June board meeting.

“We will continue to keep our community informed as we progress.”

Site of Kirkwall’s old Balfour has been home to a hospital since 1927

The Old Balfour building was replaced by the new £64m Balfour hospital in the summer of 2019.

There had been a hospital on the site of Kirkwall’s old Balfour since 1927.

That was when the Garden Memorial Building was first opened.

The site was added to over the years.

The building found a new use during the pandemic, becoming the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre.

However, it has largely sat empty since then, suffering a series of break-ins last year.