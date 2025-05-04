Revealed: The 12 hotels for sale on the North Coast 500 route

Hoteliers on the notorious North Coast 500 are selling up as they search for new owners.

From castles and grand hotels to the tranquillity of the Highlands’ most rural towns and settlements, there is something for everyone.

We’ve compiled a list of 12 North Coast 500 hotels that are currently on the market.

Mansfield Castle Hotel and Morangie House Hotel, Tain

Priced at £2.5 million, this castle hotel is perfect for those looking for luxury on the North Coast 500.

Boasting 45 bedrooms, two restaurants and lounge bars, between the two hotels, which are being run as one business for sale, you can enjoy views of the picturesque grounds from every angle.

The property itself is full of charm and character, with a modern twist.

The Trentham Hotel, Dornoch

If you’re heading north on the North Coast 500, you will have passed The Trentham Hotel.

Situated on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road on the outskirts of Dornoch, the hotel lies on a prime spot on the tourist trail.

Priced at £375,000, the hotel is made up of six bedrooms, a lounge bar, a public bar and a modern restaurant.

Purchased by the current owners in 1990, they have a desire to retire, prompting their listing on the open market.

Stags Head Hotel, Golspie

Built in the late 1800s, the Stags Head Hotel has stood the test of time.

Located on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, which forms part of the North Coast 500, the small five-bedroom offering is perfect for those looking for a quiet getaway.

Purchased by the current owners in 2003, the hotel has undergone several upgrades, becoming a hit with the locals.

With the proprietors preparing to retire, the hotel, which boasts a public bar, modern restaurant, and ballroom, has gone on the market for £549,000.

Belgrave Arms, Helmsdale

A Highland hotelier is still searching for new owners more than six months after she put her business up for sale.

Wendy Simpson has owned the Belgrave Arms Hotel for 18 years and is looking to retire.

The hotel was placed on the market at £430,000, however, this has since been reduced to £370,000.

The nine-bedroom property was first built back in 1819 and has undergone a series of extensions and upgrades over the years.

The hotel boasts a mixture of twin, double, single and family rooms as well as spacious accommodation for the owners.

Nethercliffe Hotel, Wick

In the coastal town of Wick resides the Nethercliffe Hotel.

Established in 1826 in a four-storey Georgian building – one of the oldest in the Caithness town – the family-run business has become a staple in the town.

The hotel comprises six en-suite rooms, a public lounge and dining area, as well as a function suite with a separate bar.

The second floor is reserved for the owner’s accommodation, made up of three bedrooms.

The hotel is on the market for a guide price of £420,000.

Holborn Hotel, Thurso

If you find yourself in Thurso, why not pop into the Holborn Hotel?

The hotel has become a popular spot for tourists and locals alike venturing around the North Coast 500.

Built more than a century ago, the building is home to seven letting rooms and the Red Pepper Restaurant and Bar.

The seven-bed hotel has been priced at £475,000.

Ben Loyal Hotel & Self-Catering Complex, Tongue

Nestled on the North coast, west of Thurso, you will find this three-star offering.

Built in the 1800s, Ben Loyal Hotel has gone through several upgrades.

Today, the 11-bedroom hotel is accompanied by two self-catering houses (both 3-bedroom) and six glamping pods, as well as associated accommodation for the owners and staff.

The Highland establishment has been placed on the market for £955,000 and operates on a seasonal basis between April and October.

Guests can enjoy panoramic views of rural Sutherland, ranging from mountain to forest views.

Harbour House Guest House Hotel, Ullapool

If you’re in the market to own your very own waterside property, then look no further.

The West Coast Hotel has 21 en suite guest rooms, three self-catering cabins, and a manager’s studio apartment.

Its lochside location offers panoramic views of the Highland countryside, particularly from the grounds and outside terrace.

The property is currently used as a guest house, although there is scope for it to be run as a functioning hotel.

The guide price can be obtained through an application of interest.

Ocean View Hotel, Laide

Overlooking the stunning west coast from the village of Laide lies the Ocean View Hotel.

Priced at £495,000, the property has nine en-suite bedrooms, a 40-cover restaurant and bar.

The hotel lies within a 1.5-acre plot, providing plenty of opportunities for expansion and redevelopment.

Owned by the current owners since 2017, the business has been booming during the busy tourist season between May and October.

Eight years on, the hotel is in line for new management.

Rockvilla Hotel, Lochcarron

Rochvilla Hotel is the perfect getaway for those looking to leave the hustle and bustle of daily life behind.

Nestled in Lochcarron, this quaint family-run business overlooks the stunning west coast, offering panoramic sea views.

The lounge bar, restaurant, and four letting rooms span their three storeys.

The grounds also house accommodation for owners and staff.

The hotel is on the market for offers over £495,000.

Lochalsh Hotel, Kyle of Lochalsh

Situated in the tranquil town of Kyle of Lochalsh, the Lochalsh Hotel lies just a stone’s throw away from the Isle of Skye.

Priced at £2.8 million, the 47-bedroom hotel offers breathtaking views of the coast.

The hotel boasts a restaurant and bar as well as associated parking.

The outdoor seating areas provide ample opportunities to enjoy the spectacular scenery.

Tingle Creek Hotel, Kyle of Lochalsh

Tingle Creek Hotel in Kyle of Lochalsh is also in need of new ownership.

Priced at £965,000, this delightful independent hotel is ideal for someone looking to own their own business.

Accompanying the properties’ 12 en-suite rooms is a spacious lounge bar, public bar and dining room.

The grounds also house two two-bedroom self-catering apartments and owners’ accommodation, comprising six bedrooms.