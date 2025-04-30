Shetland teen killed in jet ski crash named as tributes paid to ‘determined young man’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Shetland teen killed in jet ski crash named as tributes paid to ‘determined young man’

Locals have thrown their support behind a fundraiser set up in memory of the much-loved teenager. 

By Michelle Henderson
Kyle McLean died on April 22 after a jet ski crashed into a Shetland pier. Image: JustGiving.
The teen who died in a Shetland jet ski crash has been named as Kyle McLean.

Kyle, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the tragedy at Catch Pier, north of Lerwick, on April 22.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Family friend Dawn Hatch has since organised a fundraiser in memory of Kyle, who has been described as a “determined young man”.

In a fundraising campaign statement, she explains how Kyle had “fallen in love” with Switzerland during his travels, and hoped to see his family experience it for themselves one day.

She wrote: “I’m setting up this fundraiser in memory of Kyle McLean, the beautiful young man who tragically lost his life in a jet ski accident this week.

“To know Kyle was to love him.

“He was the most energetic, enthusiastic, family and friend-oriented, gym-loving, adventure-loving, determined, young man.”

She adds: “He had just returned from his latest exploration and had fallen in love with Switzerland.

“He excitedly told Lily-May & Frankie, and his family, that they had to go and see it too.

“I’ve set up this to contribute towards the cost of possibly sending the family to Switzerland one day to a place that captured Kyle’s heart.

“He wanted them to experience what he did.”

In less than 48 hours, more than 130 donations have been received, smashing the £3,000 target.

‘A young life lost too soon’

Dawn acknowledges the fundraiser is merely a gesture to help provide solace for his devastated family.

She added: “We can only imagine the enormity of the grief the family are experiencing right now.

“We know Kyle was not only Katy’s firstborn, having him so young, he was her best friend. Their bond was like no other.

“He helped her become the amazing, selfless, adoring mam that she is today, and was so proud of everything she did for them all.

“There is no amount of flowers or gifts that can change anything at this time, but we all want to help, and acknowledge the huge loss to the family, Kyle’s friends, and everyone in the community who knew him.”

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate the tragedy.

