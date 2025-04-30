Shetland teen killed in jet ski crash named as tributes paid to ‘determined young man’

The teen who died in a Shetland jet ski crash has been named as Kyle McLean.

Kyle, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the tragedy at Catch Pier, north of Lerwick, on April 22.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

Family friend Dawn Hatch has since organised a fundraiser in memory of Kyle, who has been described as a “determined young man”.

In a fundraising campaign statement, she explains how Kyle had “fallen in love” with Switzerland during his travels, and hoped to see his family experience it for themselves one day.

She wrote: “I’m setting up this fundraiser in memory of Kyle McLean, the beautiful young man who tragically lost his life in a jet ski accident this week.

“To know Kyle was to love him.

“He was the most energetic, enthusiastic, family and friend-oriented, gym-loving, adventure-loving, determined, young man.”

She adds: “He had just returned from his latest exploration and had fallen in love with Switzerland.

“He excitedly told Lily-May & Frankie, and his family, that they had to go and see it too.

“I’ve set up this to contribute towards the cost of possibly sending the family to Switzerland one day to a place that captured Kyle’s heart.

“He wanted them to experience what he did.”

In less than 48 hours, more than 130 donations have been received, smashing the £3,000 target.

‘A young life lost too soon’

Dawn acknowledges the fundraiser is merely a gesture to help provide solace for his devastated family.

She added: “We can only imagine the enormity of the grief the family are experiencing right now.

“We know Kyle was not only Katy’s firstborn, having him so young, he was her best friend. Their bond was like no other.

“He helped her become the amazing, selfless, adoring mam that she is today, and was so proud of everything she did for them all.

“There is no amount of flowers or gifts that can change anything at this time, but we all want to help, and acknowledge the huge loss to the family, Kyle’s friends, and everyone in the community who knew him.”

Police Scotland is continuing to investigate the tragedy.