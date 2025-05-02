New Kirkwall nightclub: Late night opening times of Rapture and Lanes bowling alley revealed

Licenses approved for Kirkwall’s new nightclub and bowling alley have revealed opening times and activities within the new business.

The project will introduce Rapture nightclub and Lanes bowling alley as well as food kiosks and an arcade.

It is due to be finished this summer with developer Neil Stevenson hoping to have it open for Orkney hosting the Island Games.

The Orkney Islands Area Licensing Board met to consider three licence applications from Mr Stevenson, on behalf of his company Kirkjuvagr Ltd.

All three were unanimously passed, with the information attached to the licences indicating the opening times for the venues as well as the kind of gaming machines the arcade could introduce at 14 and 18 Bridge Street.

Opening times revealed for Rapture nightclub

A provisional premises licence is one where the premises in question isn’t finished yet.

It only comes into effect with approval from the licensing board and all the permits related to the construction being obtained.

The approved application for Rapture nightclub and Kirkwall music venue will grant it a licence from 10am to midnight from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10am to 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

The licence also covers special events, allowing sales from 10am to 2am on special dates, including Christmas and New Year.

Notably, it also includes the dates of the Island Games.

An idea of the kind of activities to take place within Rapture is also given. The licence covers receptions for events including weddings, funerals, birthdays and retirements.

It also covers recorded music, live performances, dance facilities and theatre.

The licence also asks for permission for 14 to 17 year olds to be on the premises from 10am to midnight if accompanied by an adult.

Mr Stevenson explained to the board that this would be for gigs.

Finally, the licence for Rapture also allows 8 to 17-year-olds to be on the premises without an adult for events like junior discos and events which are to be alcohol-free.

Bowling alley could open late for Island Games

Another licence covers sales for the bowling alley, which will be called Lanes

Lanes is described in the application as a “bowling alley incorporating a family entertainment centre”.

The licence covers sales on the premises from 10am to 8pm every day for the indoor areas.

It also covers an outdoor area, again from 10am to 8pm every night.

The exception to this is Saturdays and Fridays, when sales will be allowed for an additional hour until 9pm.

As with Rapture there are some variations allowed to that schedule.

During the Island Games, there would be extended opening hours allowing it to stay open until 11pm.

A raft of activities are mentioned which may take place in the bowling alley area, including bar meals, receptions, group meetings, recorded music, gaming, indoor and outdoor sports, televised sport, outdoor drinking, shuffleboard, electronic darts, karaoke rooms and arcade video games.

The number of people covered by these sales licences is 650 persons for Rapture and 220 for Lanes.

Police meeting applicant to discuss concerns

Consultation was done for the sales licence with one submission each for Rapture and Lanes.

Police Scotland said it was continuing to meet with Mr Stevenson to discuss “minor amendments”

For example, they raised concerns about “the managing of under 18s events.”

The third and final provisional licence granted by the board was a premises gaming machine permit.

It was clarified that these would be for 12 “coin pusher” or “crane grab” machines at Lanes.

During the meeting, Mr Stevenson’s solicitor, Serena Sutherland spoke on his behalf, although he was present in the council chamber.

She pointed out he has been involved in the development of several licenced premises, including nightclubs, in Kirkwall.

She said each of these premises had a reputation for being “well-run and safe.”