Full scale of Highland renewable projects revealed as communities say developments will ‘take the bonnie out of Scotland’

The huge scale of renewable development across the Highlands has been revealed through a “sobering” map released this week.

Locals living near various energy proposals have welcomed the introduction of the interactive map but say it still needs “significant work.”

It is hoped it will provide rural communities evidence with to fight back against a growing number of renewable projects that could impact their lives.

The 1,305 applications on the map plot many of the windfarm, battery storage, hydro and transmission infrastructure projects planned across the highlands.

The process has been over a year in the making, with councillor Helen Crawford originally making the case for a cumulative renewable map.

A council executive said the map is “well over 90% accurate” and any mistakes or omissions will be rectified.

‘Map currently gives false impression of what is happening’

Sheila Campbell-Lloyd takes the lead on planning applications for Ardross Community Council.

She called the map a “brilliant starter for ten” and council planners have undertaken a huge task to get the map to this stage.

But she stressed that the map is “missing significant chunks of infrastructure” and communities could become confused as some displayed information is outdated.

“If the community were to open this map at the moment they would get a false impression of what is happening,” Mrs Campbell-Lloyd added.

She said: “Ultimately it will make a difference. It’s in it’s embryonic stage.

“But it needs significant work and we as community councils need to support the council mapping team to make sure this map becomes a real-time mapping system.”

She says developers should be providing more data to allow the council to update the map more efficiently.

Map will give communities voice ‘before it’s too late’

Fiona Urquhart lives near to a proposed 400kv substation near Fanellan, and her hope is the map will show the local impact of renewable projects to the wider public.

Mrs Urquhart said: “Getting this [map] put in place isn’t about us because we are already aware of what’s going on.

“I want the wider public to become aware of what’s going on in the Highlands as a whole.

She thinks people struggle with tracking projects in their area, and hopes the map will help.

She said people can’t visualise projects “until all these structures are actually built and in place – and at that point it’s too late.”

Renewable development ‘taking the bonnie out of Scotland’

Both Sheila Campbell-Lloyd and Fiona Urquhart say the scale of the developments in the Highlands are taking their toll on local landscapes.

Mrs Campbell-Lloyd said: “[Net zero projects will] take the bonnie out of Scotland because it’s not going to be bonnie – it’s just going to be full of renewables.

“We’re not nimbys, because we’ve already got significant windfarms in our glen. We’re just saying come on people – enough is enough.

“These are generational impacts on historic assets and views.”

Mrs Urquhart hopes the map will give councillors and communities more power to fight the Scottish Government, who decide on major “monstrosity” proposals.

She says the government continue to overrule and grant planning permission in “areas they have never step foot in.”

Highland renewables map ‘sobering’ to see

Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford brought forward the proposal for a Highland renewable map last year.

In reaction to the map, she said: “It’s a start and I’m glad it’s there.

“There a significant number of applications that are listed on it and I think it does give quite a significant overview, it’s quite sobering.”

Councillor Crawford suggested adding more layers to map to include 3D flyovers of proposals.

She says in future, renewable mapping should be available across Scotland and hopes other councils do not need to jump through as many hoops as she did.

Councillor Crawford added: “I would say to anyone who loves the Highlands – write to your councillor and suggest any improvements that you think should be made to it.”

Map is over 90% accurate, say council

Highland Council Assistant Chief Execution Malcolm Macleod said he estimates the map is “well over 90% accurate” and the staff involved deserve credit for developing it.

Mr MacLeod said: “We were asked to do this, we’ve done it and I think it’ll improve over time.

“If you look at how comprehensive it is at the moment then it is certainly a lot further forward than where we were when had our previous wind-mapping exercise.

“There are odd things that perhaps were miscoded and hadn’t been pulled across. We are making sure these are rectified.”

The map is currently pinned to Highland Council’s homepage and can also be viewed here.

Read more renewable development stories