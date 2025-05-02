Full scale of Highland renewable projects revealed as communities say developments will ‘take the bonnie out of Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full scale of Highland renewable projects revealed as communities say developments will ‘take the bonnie out of Scotland’

How many developments are listed in your area? Locals with projects on their doorstep say a new map tracking renewable projects will help guide future.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Helen Crawford in front of Balblair substation near Beauly.
The huge scale of renewable development across the Highlands has been revealed through a “sobering” map released this week.

Locals living near various energy proposals have welcomed the introduction of the interactive map but say it still needs “significant work.”

It is hoped it will provide rural communities evidence with to fight back against a growing number of renewable projects that could impact their lives.

The 1,305 applications on the map plot many of the windfarm, battery storage, hydro and transmission infrastructure projects planned across the highlands.

Highland council renewable map
Over 1,300 projects spanning the Highlands with more to be added. Image: Highland Council Renewable Map.

The process has been over a year in the making, with councillor Helen Crawford originally making the case for a cumulative renewable map.

A council executive said the map is “well over 90% accurate” and any mistakes or omissions will be rectified.

‘Map currently gives false impression of what is happening’

Sheila Campbell-Lloyd takes the lead on planning applications for Ardross Community Council.

She called the map a “brilliant starter for ten” and council planners have undertaken a huge task to get the map to this stage.

But she stressed that the map is “missing significant chunks of infrastructure” and communities could become confused as some displayed information is outdated.

The area around Ardross is missing a number of projects such as the Beinn Tharsuinn Windfarm Repowering and Extension. Image: Highland Council Renewable Map.

“If the community were to open this map at the moment they would get a false impression of what is happening,” Mrs Campbell-Lloyd added.

She said: “Ultimately it will make a difference. It’s in it’s embryonic stage.

“But it needs significant work and we as community councils need to support the council mapping team to make sure this map becomes a real-time mapping system.”

She says developers should be providing more data to allow the council to update the map more efficiently.

Map will give communities voice ‘before it’s too late’

Fiona Urquhart lives near to a proposed 400kv substation near Fanellan, and her hope is the map will show the local impact of renewable projects to the wider public.

Mrs Urquhart said: “Getting this [map] put in place isn’t about us because we are already aware of what’s going on.

A view of just one corner of the proposed Fanellan substation site. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

“I want the wider public to become aware of what’s going on in the Highlands as a whole.

She thinks people struggle with tracking projects in their area, and hopes the map will help.

She said people can’t visualise projects “until all these structures are actually built and in place – and at that point it’s too late.”

Renewable development ‘taking the bonnie out of Scotland’

Both Sheila Campbell-Lloyd and Fiona Urquhart say the scale of the developments in the Highlands are taking their toll on local landscapes.

Mrs Campbell-Lloyd said: “[Net zero projects will] take the bonnie out of Scotland because it’s not going to be bonnie – it’s just going to be full of renewables.

“We’re not nimbys, because we’ve already got significant windfarms in our glen. We’re just saying come on people – enough is enough.

Pylons which plan to link in with the Fanellan site. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

“These are generational impacts on historic assets and views.”

Mrs Urquhart hopes the map will give councillors and communities more power to fight the Scottish Government, who decide on major “monstrosity” proposals.

She says the government continue to overrule and grant planning permission in “areas they have never step foot in.”

Highland renewables map ‘sobering’ to see

Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford brought forward the proposal for a Highland renewable map last year.

In reaction to the map, she said: “It’s a start and I’m glad it’s there.

“There a significant number of applications that are listed on it and I think it does give quite a significant overview, it’s quite sobering.”

Councillor Helen Crawford.

Councillor Crawford suggested adding more layers to map to include 3D flyovers of proposals.

She says in future, renewable mapping should be available across Scotland and hopes other councils do not need to jump through as many hoops as she did.

Councillor Crawford added: “I would say to anyone who loves the Highlands – write to your councillor and suggest any improvements that you think should be made to it.”

Map is over 90% accurate, say council

Highland Council Assistant Chief Execution Malcolm Macleod said he estimates the map is “well over 90% accurate” and the staff involved deserve credit for developing it.

Mr MacLeod said: “We were asked to do this, we’ve done it and I think it’ll improve over time.

Highland Council Assistant Chief Executive (Place) Malcolm MacLeod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“If you look at how comprehensive it is at the moment then it is certainly a lot further forward than where we were when had our previous wind-mapping exercise.

“There are odd things that perhaps were miscoded and hadn’t been pulled across. We are making sure these are rectified.”

The map is currently pinned to Highland Council’s homepage and can also be viewed here.

