Former Wick High School site snapped up at auction for £76,000

The former Wick High School site is finally under new ownership after being sold at auction for £76,000.

The Caithness school campus went under the hammer after lying deserted and deteriorating for eight years.

At one time the massive school site, complete with C-listed old buildings and a number of more modern blocks, was offered for sale at the much higher sum of £250,000.

Earlier this year, however, it was listed by Auction House Scotland with a knock-down guide price of £55,000.

The West Bank Avenue campus eventually sold for £21,000 above the guide price during an online auction.

The identity of the new owners remains unclear.

What does the future hold for the former Caithness campus?

Covering around 11,000 sq. metres, the campus provides plenty of development opportunities.

The site is made up of several buildings, including four teaching blocks dating back to the 1960s, ranging from two to four storeys, and the main two-storey C-listed school building.

Auctioneers have suggested several uses for the land, ranging from a new housing development to a commercial venture.

The campus was decommissioned back in 2017 following the construction of a new Wick Community Campus.