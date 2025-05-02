Former Wick High School site snapped up at auction for £76,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Former Wick High School site snapped up at auction for £76,000

Auctioneers confirmed the 11,000 sq. metre campus sold for £20,000 above the guide price.

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of former Wick High School all boarded up
The former Wick High School has been sold at auction. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The former Wick High School site is finally under new ownership after being sold at auction for £76,000.

The Caithness school campus went under the hammer after lying deserted and deteriorating for eight years.

At one time the massive school site, complete with C-listed old buildings and a number of more modern blocks, was offered for sale at the much higher sum of £250,000.

Earlier this year, however, it was listed by Auction House Scotland with a knock-down guide price of £55,000.

The West Bank Avenue campus eventually sold  for £21,000 above the guide price during an online auction.

View of deserted Wick High School
The 11,000 sq. metre campus is made up of several buildings including high rise teaching blocks and the main school building. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The identity of the new owners remains unclear.

What does the future hold for the former Caithness campus?

Covering around 11,000 sq. metres, the campus provides plenty of development opportunities.

The site is made up of several buildings, including four teaching blocks dating back to the 1960s, ranging from two to four storeys, and the main two-storey C-listed school building.

Auctioneers have suggested several uses for the land, ranging from a new housing development to a commercial venture.

The campus was decommissioned back in 2017 following the construction of a new Wick Community Campus.

Former Wick High School.
The former Wick High School has sold for £76,000. Image: Auction House Scotland.

