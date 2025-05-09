Works totalling £7 million begins on Orkney deep water quay despite project still awaiting final approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Works totalling £7 million begins on Orkney deep water quay despite project still awaiting final approval

The huge project at Holm to cash in from offshore renewables could eventually cost more than £200 million.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney harbours masterplan
Scapa Flow, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Ground investigation works are currently underway at the site of what may become a major deep water quay development in Orkney.

The proposed quay, which would be at Deepdale, Holm, is the flagship of the council’s plans to generate cash from offshore wind developments.

It is part of the first phase of the Orkney Harbours Masterplan, which aims to introduce harbour infrastructure enhancements to the islands over a 20-year period.

The investigation works underway at the moment include detailed design, ground and marine investigation works and site surveys.

Marine-based site investigations will also get under way next month.

Being carried out by consultants, the result of this £7.7 million work will be used to find out is the quay project is actually worth it.

Is the Deep Water Quay a done deal?

First Minister John Swinney visited Orkney in February to announce £5.5million from Highlands and Islands Enterprise would be put towards the works.

The quay itself would cost in the region of £200 million to £250 million.

But, whether it  goes ahead still hinges on whether the 21 local councillors say it should.

The council has continually stressed the final decision will be in the hands of the elected members

But when that decision will be made is still unclear.

Orkney quay
A digital impression of how the quay could look. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

At a meeting last November, councillor Leslie Manson, a former depute leader of the council, raised concerns about the impression the public were being given.

As the project again moves forward he was asked for his opinion on the direction of travel.

He said he is “100% confident” councillors will ultimately have the final say.

But, he also said, whether it’s the deep water quay or another project, something has to be done to secure Orkney’s future.

‘Public cynicism is understandable’

Councillor Manson said: “I can see exactly why a lot of the general public think it’s a lot of money to spend on feasibility studies and that the project is obviously going to happen.

“But I can absolutely assure you that’s not the case.

“At this point in time there no clear indication of what’s going to happen.

“The fact is, if you’re going to be going ahead with a £200 to £250 million project, you’re not going to do that without knowing its feasibility.

Councillor Leslie Manson

“It’s only through scoping it that you can get accurate costing of what it would cost to construct it.

“That’s the process the council is engaged with at the moment.

“I can fully understand why there’s a degree of cynicism from the public.”

‘Orkney’s demographics not looking good’

Mr Manson said he is currently “agnostic” towards the quay project.

But to him, it presents a possible solution to economic and demographic problems on Orkney’s horizon.

He said: “Some folk might argue: why do anything at all?

“They might feel Orkney is fine the way it is.

“That’s where you need to look at our demographics. They are not looking good.

Kirkwall and the rest of Orkney has an aging population. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

“We’re very much an aging population.”

In March, a report from the local Community Planning Partnership stated that action must be taken to deal with Orkney’s population would begin declining by 2043 without “significant inward migration.”

Mr Manson said: “Over the next 10 to 15 years we’re going to find we’ve got a very large group of over 70s.

“Unless something is done about it, we’ll also have a reducing number of 20 to 70-year-old, working age people.

“That age group is scheduled to drop off quite dramatically. Our birth rate is tailing off the whole time.”

Conversation