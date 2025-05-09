Works totalling £7 million begins on Orkney deep water quay despite project still awaiting final approval

Ground investigation works are currently underway at the site of what may become a major deep water quay development in Orkney.

The proposed quay, which would be at Deepdale, Holm, is the flagship of the council’s plans to generate cash from offshore wind developments.

It is part of the first phase of the Orkney Harbours Masterplan, which aims to introduce harbour infrastructure enhancements to the islands over a 20-year period.

The investigation works underway at the moment include detailed design, ground and marine investigation works and site surveys.

Marine-based site investigations will also get under way next month.

Being carried out by consultants, the result of this £7.7 million work will be used to find out is the quay project is actually worth it.

Is the Deep Water Quay a done deal?

First Minister John Swinney visited Orkney in February to announce £5.5million from Highlands and Islands Enterprise would be put towards the works.

The quay itself would cost in the region of £200 million to £250 million.

But, whether it goes ahead still hinges on whether the 21 local councillors say it should.

The council has continually stressed the final decision will be in the hands of the elected members

But when that decision will be made is still unclear.

At a meeting last November, councillor Leslie Manson, a former depute leader of the council, raised concerns about the impression the public were being given.

As the project again moves forward he was asked for his opinion on the direction of travel.

He said he is “100% confident” councillors will ultimately have the final say.

But, he also said, whether it’s the deep water quay or another project, something has to be done to secure Orkney’s future.

‘Public cynicism is understandable’

Councillor Manson said: “I can see exactly why a lot of the general public think it’s a lot of money to spend on feasibility studies and that the project is obviously going to happen.

“But I can absolutely assure you that’s not the case.

“At this point in time there no clear indication of what’s going to happen.

“The fact is, if you’re going to be going ahead with a £200 to £250 million project, you’re not going to do that without knowing its feasibility.

“It’s only through scoping it that you can get accurate costing of what it would cost to construct it.

“That’s the process the council is engaged with at the moment.

“I can fully understand why there’s a degree of cynicism from the public.”

‘Orkney’s demographics not looking good’

Mr Manson said he is currently “agnostic” towards the quay project.

But to him, it presents a possible solution to economic and demographic problems on Orkney’s horizon.

He said: “Some folk might argue: why do anything at all?

“They might feel Orkney is fine the way it is.

“That’s where you need to look at our demographics. They are not looking good.

“We’re very much an aging population.”

In March, a report from the local Community Planning Partnership stated that action must be taken to deal with Orkney’s population would begin declining by 2043 without “significant inward migration.”

Mr Manson said: “Over the next 10 to 15 years we’re going to find we’ve got a very large group of over 70s.

“Unless something is done about it, we’ll also have a reducing number of 20 to 70-year-old, working age people.

“That age group is scheduled to drop off quite dramatically. Our birth rate is tailing off the whole time.”