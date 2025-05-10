New owners return to Oban’s Tartan Tavern with plans for community revival

Oban’s much-loved Tartan Tavern is back in familiar hands as Frances and Colin Davren take over the pub—this time as owners.

The couple, well known in the local hospitality scene, have returned to The Tartan – as it is affectionately known – on Albany Terrace.

Frances and Colin have worked behind the bar before, but this marks their first time owning the business.

“The dream was always to buy it,” said Frances. “We were at the Tartan Tavern until 2022 and wanted to take it on then, but it just wasn’t possible.”

That changed recently after the couple sold their bed and breakfast—the Kilcrennan Hotel on Oban’s waterfront.

“Once that was done, we moved quickly,” said Frances. “We took over two weeks ago.”

Oban’s Tartan Tavern back in familiar hands

The pub may look the same from the outside, but significant upgrades have taken place inside.

The building has been fully soundproofed, a new heating system installed and the toilets have been completely refurbished.

In fact they are now described as “quite glamorous”.

There’s also a high-spec sound system and a cutting-edge self-cleaning beer line that chill-filters beer directly from the cellar.

But it’s not all about the fixtures and fittings, as Frances said the aim is to make the Tartan Tavern more than just a pub.

“I want this to be a place people feel part of—a space where anyone can come in, sit down and feel welcome,” she said.

That inclusivity is especially important to her.

‘I want women to enjoy a drink in the Tartan’

“I want women to feel they can come here on their own, enjoy a soft or alcoholic drink, chat with the staff and just relax,” she said.

“Sometimes there’s a sense that there’s nowhere to go alone. I want people to know they are always welcome here.”

Known for her straight talking, Frances, the former manager of the Nationwide Building Society in Oban, is also keen that people drink responsibly.

So she won’t be afraid of telling people it is time to go home, or remind them that they might be driving in the morning.

Much more to come from Tartan Tavern

Plans are already in motion for regular music nights and fundraising events.

“We’ll keep things lively and community-focused,” she said.

“We’re really excited about what’s to come.”

Despite the updates, the charm of the Tartan Tavern remains unchanged.

With its cosy size—it’s about the scale of a large lounge—it offers an intimate setting.

“It’s amazing how much you can fit into this space,” said Frances.

“Over the years, so many people have made great memories here.”

Frances is known for her welcoming touch.

Every guest is greeted warmly.

And if anyone asks about food, which the Tartan Tavern doesn’t serve, she is quick to recommend other local spots in town.

That said, Colin is a dab hand at stovies, so customers might be in for a surprise if he brings along a pan of it.

Oban may be filled with pubs, but the Tartan Tavern has long held a special place in the community.

Now, with the Daverons at the helm, it’s poised to thrive once again.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.