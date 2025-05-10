New owners return to Oban’s Tartan Tavern with plans for community revival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners return to Oban’s Tartan Tavern with plans for community revival

Frances and Colin Davren are back behind the bar—this time as owners—at the Tartan Tavern in Oban, with big plans to make the historic pub a welcoming community hub.

By Louise Glen
Frances and Colin Davren of the Tartan Tavern in Oban who have recently retaken over the premises. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban’s much-loved Tartan Tavern is back in familiar hands as Frances and Colin Davren take over the pub—this time as owners.

The couple, well known in the local hospitality scene, have returned to The Tartan – as it is affectionately known – on Albany Terrace.

Frances and Colin have worked behind the bar before, but this marks their first time owning the business.

“The dream was always to buy it,” said Frances. “We were at the Tartan Tavern until 2022 and wanted to take it on then, but it just wasn’t possible.”

That changed recently after the couple sold their bed and breakfast—the Kilcrennan Hotel on Oban’s waterfront.

“Once that was done, we moved quickly,” said Frances. “We took over two weeks ago.”

Oban’s Tartan Tavern back in familiar hands

The pub may look the same from the outside, but significant upgrades have taken place inside.

The Tartan Tavern has been given an upgrade – including the toilets! Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The building has been fully soundproofed, a new heating system installed and the toilets have been completely refurbished.

In fact they are now described as “quite glamorous”.

There’s also a high-spec sound system and a cutting-edge self-cleaning beer line that chill-filters beer directly from the cellar.

But it’s not all about the fixtures and fittings, as Frances said the aim is to make the Tartan Tavern more than just a pub.

“I want this to be a place people feel part of—a space where anyone can come in, sit down and feel welcome,” she said.

That inclusivity is especially important to her.

‘I want women to enjoy a drink in the Tartan’

“I want women to feel they can come here on their own, enjoy a soft or alcoholic drink, chat with the staff and just relax,” she said.

“Sometimes there’s a sense that there’s nowhere to go alone. I want people to know they are always welcome here.”

Frances behind the bar at the Tartan Tavern in Oban. Becoming the owner is a dream come true. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Known for her straight talking, Frances, the former manager of the Nationwide Building Society in Oban, is also keen that people drink responsibly.

So she won’t be afraid of telling people it is time to go home, or remind them that they might be driving in the morning.

Much more to come from Tartan Tavern

Plans are already in motion for regular music nights and fundraising events.

“We’ll keep things lively and community-focused,” she said.

“We’re really excited about what’s to come.”

Despite the updates, the charm of the Tartan Tavern remains unchanged.

With its cosy size—it’s about the scale of a large lounge—it offers an intimate setting.

“It’s amazing how much you can fit into this space,” said Frances.

“Over the years, so many people have made great memories here.”

Frances and Colin will have a warm welcome for customers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Frances is known for her welcoming touch.

Every guest is greeted warmly.

And if anyone asks about food, which the Tartan Tavern doesn’t serve, she is quick to recommend other local spots in town.

That said, Colin is a dab hand at stovies, so customers might be in for a surprise if he brings along a pan of it.

Oban may be filled with pubs, but the Tartan Tavern has long held a special place in the community.

Now, with the Daverons at the helm, it’s poised to thrive once again.

