Community payback officer handed penalty points for head-on crash on A85 near Tyndrum

A community payback supervisor admitted to tailgating on the A85 near Tyndrum, causing a head-on crash.

Sophie Lejeune, 35, was on a motorbike on September 24 2024, when she drove without due care and attention and failed to leave a safe stopping distance while overtaking.

Oban Sheriff Court heard on Monday that the incident happened near to Abrinbea Cottage, when Lejeune crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing an accident.

Motorcyclist overtakes into oncoming vehicle on A85

While no one was seriously injured, emergency services attended the scene. It was discovered that Lejeune had suffered an injury to her leg.

Lejeune, from High Street, Lochwinnoch, had been out with friends and was returning on her motorbike via Tyndrum around 1.55pm.

Defence agent Robert Sherridan said: “She has three jobs as an NHS mental health worker, a community payback supervisor and a student social worker.

“Ms Lejeune had been in Lochgilhead that day, parting company with her friends in Inveraray.

“Unfortunately, when she moved lane from left to right, a vehicle came round the corner.

“She then did not have enough time to complete the manoeuvre in time.

“She is deeply regretful that she put other people in jeopardy.”

He continued: “The incident has had a profound effect on her mental health – she no longer drives a motorcycle and won’t overtake in a car.”

Judge warns of consequences for dangerous driving

Mr Sherridan said the mum-of-three’s ability to do her work would be limited if she lost her licence, as she needed a car due to the rural location she lives in.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “Your driving on that day could have had terrible consequences for you and others.

“This wasn’t a momentary lapse of concentration, you were tailgating a vehicle in front of you.

“Disqualification would be justified. But it is clear to me that disqualification could have consequences for you and your children.

“This offence has had a profound impact on you.

“Any further infringement will mean you are disqualified.”

Lejeune was sentenced by way of seven penalty points, reduced from nine due to the timing of her early plea.

She was also fined £720 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £40.

