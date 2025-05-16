Community payback officer handed penalty points for head-on crash on A85 near Tyndrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Community payback officer handed penalty points for head-on crash on A85 near Tyndrum

A woman from Lochwinnoch has been fined and given penalty points after causing a head-on collision while overtaking on the A85 near Tyndrum.

By Louise Glen
Oban Sheriff Court a85 tyndrum
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

A community payback supervisor admitted to tailgating on the A85 near Tyndrum, causing a head-on crash.

Sophie Lejeune, 35, was on a motorbike on September 24 2024, when she drove without due care and attention and failed to leave a safe stopping distance while overtaking.

Oban Sheriff Court heard on Monday that the incident happened near to Abrinbea Cottage, when Lejeune crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing an accident.

Motorcyclist overtakes into oncoming vehicle on A85

A85 tyndrum
The A85 near where the accident happened near Tyndrum. Image: Google Maps.

While no one was seriously injured, emergency services attended the scene. It was discovered that Lejeune had suffered an injury to her leg.

Lejeune, from High Street, Lochwinnoch, had been out with friends and was returning on her motorbike via Tyndrum around 1.55pm.

Defence agent Robert Sherridan said: “She has three jobs as an NHS mental health worker, a community payback supervisor and a student social worker.

“Ms Lejeune had been in Lochgilhead that day, parting company with her friends in Inveraray.

“Unfortunately, when she moved lane from left to right, a vehicle came round the corner.

“She then did not have enough time to complete the manoeuvre in time.

“She is deeply regretful that she put other people in jeopardy.”

He continued: “The incident has had a profound effect on her mental health – she no longer drives a motorcycle and won’t overtake in a car.”

Judge warns of consequences for dangerous driving

Mr Sherridan said the mum-of-three’s ability to do her work would be limited if she lost her licence, as she needed a car due to the rural location she lives in.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “Your driving on that day could have had terrible consequences for you and others.

“This wasn’t a momentary lapse of concentration, you were tailgating a vehicle in front of you.

“Disqualification would be justified. But it is clear to me that disqualification could have consequences for you and your children.

“This offence has had a profound impact on you.

“Any further infringement will mean you are disqualified.”

Lejeune was sentenced by way of seven penalty points, reduced from nine due to the timing of her early plea.

She was also fined £720 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £40.

