Broken-down lorry in Nairn brings A96 to a standstill

Motorists on the A96 have been experiencing tailbacks due to a broken-down lorry in Nairn.

The vehicle was travelling eastbound on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road when it came to a standstill near the Gulf petrol station.

Early reports suggested the vehicle’s tank had burst.

Drivers were being advised to expect longer than normal journey times.

Increased congestion in Nairn

The breakdown added to the existing congestion being faced by drivers on a daily basis.

Roadworks on the A96 have been causing lengthy tailbacks, following the construction of a new roundabout along the route.

The route has since been cleared.

Police have been approached for comment.