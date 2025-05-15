Motorist 16 times over drug-drive limit disqualified in Oban

A motorist has pleaded guilty to being 16 times over the drug-driving limit.

Steven Bathgate, 35, was driving on the A85 near to Oban on August 22 2024 when police had cause to stop him at 7.50pm.

Police were concerned Bathgate was unfit to drive and conducted a roadside drug saliva test, which proved positive for illegal drugs.

Driver stopped on A85 near Taynuilt tested positive for drugs

Bathgate of Braes Avenue, Clydebank, was then taken by officers to Oban Police Station.

It was there, Oban Sheriff Court heard, that a blood test revealed he had 800mg of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, when the threshold is 50mg.

Benzoylecgonine is a key metabolite of cocaine, primarily produced by the liver after cocaine is metabolised in the body.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said there was a high volume of traffic on the A85 at Taynuilt at the time of the incident.

She said: “Police had reason to stop the accused.

“When they approached his vehicle, they were concerned that he was under the influence, and carried out a roadside drug saliva test.

“It proved positive, and he was taken to Oban police station, where blood was taken.

“It was discovered he had 800mg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.”

Court to consider full sentence in June hearing

Jane MacNiven, defence agent, said her client’s plea was made ahead of a trial that had been due to take place.

Mrs MacNiven said while he accepted the plea, she would save mitigating factors until the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said he was considering all outcomes for the case, but wanted to have reports in front of him to make his judgment.

In the meantime, Bathgate was disqualified from driving.

The case will be heard again in Oban Sheriff Court in on June 11 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

