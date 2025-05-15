Motorist 16 times over drug-drive limit disqualified in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorist 16 times over drug-drive limit disqualified in Oban

Steven Bathgate, 35, was caught 16 times over the drug drive limit while driving on the A85 near Taynuilt. He was disqualified at Oban Sheriff Court.

By Louise Glen
A85 drug driver was caught by police
Steven Bathgate was taken to Oban Police Station for a blood test. Image: Police Scotland.

A motorist has pleaded guilty to being 16 times over the drug-driving limit.

Steven Bathgate, 35, was driving on the A85 near to Oban on August 22 2024 when police had cause to stop him at 7.50pm.

Police were concerned Bathgate was unfit to drive and conducted a roadside drug saliva test, which proved positive for illegal drugs.

Driver stopped on A85 near Taynuilt tested positive for drugs

Oban Police Station where Steven Bathgate a drug driver was taken after being caught on the A85
Oban Police Station. Image: Googlemaps.

Bathgate of Braes Avenue, Clydebank, was then taken by officers to Oban Police Station.

It was there, Oban Sheriff Court heard, that a blood test revealed he had 800mg of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, when the threshold is 50mg.

Benzoylecgonine is a key metabolite of cocaine, primarily produced by the liver after cocaine is metabolised in the body.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said there was a high volume of traffic on the A85 at Taynuilt at the time of the incident.

She said: “Police had reason to stop the accused.

“When they approached his vehicle, they were concerned that he was under the influence, and carried out a roadside drug saliva test.

“It proved positive, and he was taken to Oban police station, where blood was taken.

“It was discovered he had 800mg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.”

Court to consider full sentence in June hearing

Jane MacNiven, defence agent, said her client’s plea was made ahead of a trial that had been due to take place.

Mrs MacNiven said while he accepted the plea, she would save mitigating factors until the next calling of the case.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said he was considering all outcomes for the case, but wanted to have reports in front of him to make his judgment.

In the meantime, Bathgate was disqualified from driving.

The case will be heard again in Oban Sheriff Court in on June 11 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

