Oban man jailed after grabbing woman and threatening to ‘kill’ in town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban man jailed after grabbing woman and threatening to ‘kill’ in town centre

Brendan McGuckin has been jailed for four months after grabbing a woman and threatening witnesses during an incident in Station Square, Oban.

By Louise Glen
Brendan McGuckin Oban
Brendan McGuckin was jailed for four months at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

An Oban man has been jailed for four months after grabbing a woman and threatening to “kill” people.

Brendan McGuckin, who is of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to seizing a woman by the body and lifting her arms using force in Station Square on May 12.

He also admitted causing fear or alarm by acting aggressively and repeatedly shouting and swearing.

The incident took place in Station Square in Oban. Image: Supplied.

At around 11pm, two witnesses who had been drinking in a nearby bar were walking through Station Square when they came across McGuckin, who was with a woman.

The witnesses were concerned for the woman and spoke to her.

McGuckin was then said to have become aggressive towards the two witnesses, one of whom was female.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “The witnesses did not know McGuckin, but to de-escalate the situation, the woman placed herself between her friend and the accused.

“When she did that the accused grabbed both her wrists and lifted her arms high in the air. He became increasingly aggressive.

“Due to the level of aggression, the other witness restrained McGuckin on the ground.

“McGuckin said to the man ‘I will break your arms and I will f****** kill you all.'”

Police were called and McGuckin was taken to the police station. He made no reply to charges.

Accused was restrained by witness after aggressive threats

A previous record was laid before the court and admitted by McGuckin’s defence agent.

Asked by Sheriff Euan Cameron if McGuckin was returning to offending, defence agent Graeme Wright said: “He has been a regular offender but he is getting support in the community.

“[On the night of the incident] he was talking to a girl. And two people took it upon themselves to get involved.

“He regrets his behaviour.”

Mr Wright argued that McGuckin should be given a chance to work with the services he was engaging with in the community.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “There is no alternative to a short period of custody. It will be one of four months for charge one, reduced from six months for your early plea.

“For charge two, you will also serve four months, reduced from six months for your early plea.

“The sentences will run concurrently.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you. 