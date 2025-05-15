Oban man jailed after grabbing woman and threatening to ‘kill’ in town centre

An Oban man has been jailed for four months after grabbing a woman and threatening to “kill” people.

Brendan McGuckin, who is of no fixed abode, appeared from custody at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to seizing a woman by the body and lifting her arms using force in Station Square on May 12.

He also admitted causing fear or alarm by acting aggressively and repeatedly shouting and swearing.

At around 11pm, two witnesses who had been drinking in a nearby bar were walking through Station Square when they came across McGuckin, who was with a woman.

The witnesses were concerned for the woman and spoke to her.

McGuckin was then said to have become aggressive towards the two witnesses, one of whom was female.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “The witnesses did not know McGuckin, but to de-escalate the situation, the woman placed herself between her friend and the accused.

“When she did that the accused grabbed both her wrists and lifted her arms high in the air. He became increasingly aggressive.

“Due to the level of aggression, the other witness restrained McGuckin on the ground.

“McGuckin said to the man ‘I will break your arms and I will f****** kill you all.'”

Police were called and McGuckin was taken to the police station. He made no reply to charges.

Accused was restrained by witness after aggressive threats

A previous record was laid before the court and admitted by McGuckin’s defence agent.

Asked by Sheriff Euan Cameron if McGuckin was returning to offending, defence agent Graeme Wright said: “He has been a regular offender but he is getting support in the community.

“[On the night of the incident] he was talking to a girl. And two people took it upon themselves to get involved.

“He regrets his behaviour.”

Mr Wright argued that McGuckin should be given a chance to work with the services he was engaging with in the community.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “There is no alternative to a short period of custody. It will be one of four months for charge one, reduced from six months for your early plea.

“For charge two, you will also serve four months, reduced from six months for your early plea.

“The sentences will run concurrently.”

