Woman dies in Glenuig house fire as police launch investigation

A woman has died following a fire at a house near Glenuig, Lochailort. The A861 was closed while emergency crews attended the scene.

By Louise Glen
Glenuig house fire
A woman has died in a house fire at Glenuig Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

A woman has died following a fire at a house near Glenuig, Lochailort.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A861 shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday, May 14.

The road, which was closed to allow emergency crews to attend, has since reopened.

Emergency services called to property near Glenuig

Police confirmed that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.45am on Wednesday, May 14, we were made aware of a fire at a property near Glenuig, Lochailort.

“Emergency services attended and a woman died at the scene.

“The A861 was closed to allow emergency services access to the area, but it has now reopened.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The identity of the woman has not yet been confirmed, and it is not known whether anyone else was inside the property at the time of the fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance and assisted in bringing the fire under control.

Glenuig is a small community on the west coast of Lochaber, known for its scenic location and quiet surroundings.

