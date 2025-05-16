Inverness dad jailed for delivering £14,820 of cocaine to Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Inverness dad jailed for delivering £14,820 of cocaine to Oban

Aaron Grant, 26, from Inverness, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being caught delivering cocaine to Oban.

By Louise Glen
Inverness dad Aaron Grant was jailed in Oban
Inverness dad Aaron Grant was jailed in Oban. Image: Facebook.

An Inverness dad who couriered £14,820 of cocaine to Oban will spend the next 18 months behind bars.

Aaron Grant, 26, had argued that, as a single parent to a young child, he should not be sent to jail. But Sheriff Euan Cameron said there was no alternative to custody.

Oban Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that Grant, of Millerton Avenue, had got himself into trouble with a drug debt.

Grant pled guilty at an earlier hearing.

After threats and to pay off the debt, he was told to deliver a package to Oban.

Dad claimed jail would harm child’s welfare

New pharmacy in Oban would be in the Soroba Road in the area of the town. Inverness drugs
Soroba Road in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The package, about eight inches long and wrapped in black polythene, was placed in the glove compartment of his car.

Police later discovered the package along with an empty tub of citric acid.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “On February 8, 2024, police witnesses were on patrol on Soroba Road near McCaig Road at 11.05pm.

“Officers had cause to stop the accused and detained him for a search. At 11.15pm a mobile phone and a black polythene bag were recovered.

“There was also an empty tub of citric acid.

“When the black bag was opened, there was a sealed bag inside that contained a white powder, later found to be cocaine.

“The accused was cautioned and arrested. He made no reply and was held in custody.”

Analysis revealed the bag contained 247.78g of cocaine with a purity of 53%. Its wholesale value was £11,000, but its estimated street value was £14,820, equating to 247 individual deals.

Defence agent Graeme Wright said: “He is a single father, with only his mother to assist him.

Jail ‘only option’ for Inverness dad who brought cocaine to Oban

“His mother is of some age, but will be the only person who can look after the child to stop the child going into care.

“The disruption to the child would be considerable.”

Mr Wright added: “It is a story we have heard many times—the slip towards the position my client finds himself in.

“It was an addiction that led to debt, that leads to the payment of debt, that leads to being involved at this level in the supply of drugs.

“The report outlines that he does not use cocaine anymore. Cocaine and he are finished.

“This was a one-off for him, one incident rather than a series of events. He perceived a threat to himself and his family.

“But he knows now the police should have been contacted, and it should not have been something he got involved in.”

Sheriff Cameron said that although he was concerned about the child’s welfare, sentencing guidelines do not allow for alternatives to custody unless there are exceptional circumstances.

‘The child will not have his dad with him’

He said: “If you are involved in the supply of Class A drugs, the broad tenor is custody unless there are exceptional circumstances. This child will not have his dad with him.

“Class A drugs inflict immeasurable harm on communities and tear families apart.

“Anyone concerned in the supply should expect a custodial sentence, such is the misery caused to communities.”

He added that people who are threatened by drug dealers, whatever their circumstances, should report it to the police.

The sheriff continued: “This is an evil trade, and there is no alternative to custody. But for the timing of your plea, you would have served two years in custody. I will reduce that to 18 months.

“This is a significant custodial sentence that will impact your son, and I have taken that into account, but such is the gravity that I have no alternative to custody.”

