Woman arrested over Fort William blazes

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with two suspected incidents of wilful fire-raising in Fort William.

Police said the 32-year-old woman is accused of starting fires at a property in the Kennedy Road area on two separate occasions earlier this month.

The first incident was reported shortly before midnight on Thursday, May 8.

A second fire was reported around 7am on Wednesday, May 14.

On both occasions, emergency services, including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene.

No one was injured during either incident, and the fires were brought under control.

Woman arrested after two fire reports in Fort William

Following police inquiries, the woman was arrested and charged in connection with both incidents.

She is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 15.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire-raising following two separate reports of fires at an address on Kennedy Road, Fort William.

“The incidents occurred around 12am on Thursday, May 8, and around 7am on Wednesday, May 14.

“Emergency services attended both incidents and there were no reports of any injuries.

“The woman is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday, May 15, 2025.”

No further details have been released at this stage, and investigations into the circumstances remain ongoing.

The Kennedy Road area is a largely residential part of Fort William, and locals have expressed concern following the incidents.

