GALLERY: Three northern lynx and snow leopard settle into Highland Wildlife Park

Three juvenile lynx, rescued after being found abandoned near Kingussie in January, have been rehomed at Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore.

The trio were cared for at Edinburgh Zoo during quarantine before settling into their new home alongside Pari, a young female snow leopard who also recently arrived at the park.

The lynx attracted national attention earlier this year when four were illegally released near Kingussie. Sadly, one did not survive, but the other three have fully recovered.

David Field, CEO of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, explained that the lynx had become habituated to humans and likely would not have survived without intervention.

Field emphasised the importance of caring for these animals to raise awareness and support future wildlife reintroduction efforts in Scotland. The playful lynx have been settling in well and are expected to be a highlight for visitors this summer.

Highland Wildlife Park is planning educational talks and activities focused on lynx conservation. A prize draw is also underway, giving the public name one of the lynx.

Meanwhile, Pari, a female snow leopard aged one year and nine months, arrived at Highland Wildlife Park on May 1, 2025. She was transferred from Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany, to join the park’s resident male snow leopard, Koshi.

Since arriving, Pari has been slowly adapting to her new surroundings. Though still a bit shy, she has begun exploring her enclosure and growing more comfortable in her environment.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook went along to capture the day.

Pari, the young female snow leopard, arrived at Highland Wildlife Park on May 1, 2025.

The latest news from the Highland Wildlife Park