Highlands & Islands

GALLERY: Three northern lynx and snow leopard settle into Highland Wildlife Park

The three rescued Northern lynx and Pari, the young female snow leopard, are settling in and enjoying their new home at Highland Wildlife Park.

Highland Wildlife Park Welcomes Three Northern Lynx. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland Wildlife Park Welcomes Three Northern Lynx. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries and Sandy McCook

Three juvenile lynx, rescued after being found abandoned near Kingussie in January, have been rehomed at Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore.

The trio were cared for at Edinburgh Zoo during quarantine before settling into their new home alongside Pari, a young female snow leopard who also recently arrived at the park.

The lynx attracted national attention earlier this year when four were illegally released near Kingussie. Sadly, one did not survive, but the other three have fully recovered.

David Field, CEO of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, explained that the lynx had become habituated to humans and likely would not have survived without intervention.

Field emphasised the importance of caring for these animals to raise awareness and support future wildlife reintroduction efforts in Scotland. The playful lynx have been settling in well and are expected to be a highlight for visitors this summer.

Highland Wildlife Park is planning educational talks and activities focused on lynx conservation. A prize draw is also underway, giving the public name one of the lynx.

Meanwhile, Pari, a female snow leopard aged one year and nine months, arrived at Highland Wildlife Park on May 1, 2025. She was transferred from Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany, to join the park’s resident male snow leopard, Koshi.

Since arriving, Pari has been slowly adapting to her new surroundings. Though still a bit shy, she has begun exploring her enclosure and growing more comfortable in her environment.

Press and Journal photographer Sandy McCook went along to capture the day.

The Lynx were carried in their transportation crates to their new enclosure before being released.
Northern Lynx.
Carrying the Northern Lynx to its new home.
One of the rescued lynx inside the transport van, waiting to be moved into its new home at Highland Wildlife Park.
Staff carry one of the rescued lynx to its new enclosure.
Tight squeeze during transport to Highland Wildlife Park.
A rescued lynx gets a sneak peek at its new home in the Highlands.
The Northern Lynx is waiting to move into its new home.
Carefully transporting the Northern lynx to its new home at Highland Wildlife Park.
One of the rescued lynx begins exploring its new home at Highland Wildlife Park.
The Northern lynx, which were illegally released into Inshriach Forest in Badenoch, returned to the Highlands yesterday to begin life in their new permanent home at Highland Wildlife Park.
Curious and cautious, a rescued lynx explores its new habitat.
The three Northern Lynx.
The start of a new chapter as the lynx explore their new environment.
Play time for the rescued lynx as they settle into their new home.
The Northern Lynx.

Pari, the young female snow leopard, arrived at Highland Wildlife Park on May 1, 2025.

The new female snow leopard, Pari, getting comfortable in her Highland Wildlife Park enclosure.
Pari, the latest snow leopard arrival, settles into her new surroundings at Highland Wildlife Park.
Pari enjoying a meal as she settles into her new home at Highland Wildlife Park.
A close-up of Pari’s paws as she settles into her new home at Highland Wildlife Park.
Pari, the female snow leopard who arrived at Highland Wildlife Park on May 1, 2025, is enjoying her new home.
A close-up of Pari, the female snow leopard.
Pari, the new female Snow Leopard.

