Highlands & Islands

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Rogart vets

Neighbours were being told to keep their doors and windows closed due to heavy smoke in the area.

By Michelle Henderson
View of Rogart Vets from the A839.
Firefighters were battling to contain a blaze, which took hold of Rogart Vets in Sutherland. Image: Google Maps.

Dozens of firefighters battled to save a veterinary practice from ruin after a fire broke out in the Rogart area.

Crews were called to the Sutherland village shortly before noon this afternoon to reports of a shed fire.

Despite their best efforts, the fire spread, engulfing both Rogart Vets and a nearby car.

Seven appliances and three specialist resources units worked throughout the afternoon to contain the blaze.

Staff at Rogart Vets were forced to flee the practice as flames spread to the building.

View of Rogart Vets.
Staff and patients at the Sutherland practice were forced to flee after the building caught fire. Image: Google Maps.

Releasing a statement online, staff said everyone was ‘safe’ and accounted for.

Their statement reads: “Due to a fire, the practice is closed. All patients and staff are safe, and emergency services are on scene.

“Thank you for your kind words and understanding during this difficult time.

“For emergencies only, please phone the practice number to be transferred to Easter Ross Vets.”

Neighbours were being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to heavy smoke in the area.

Seven fire appliances and three specialist resource units were in attendance. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Highland fire leads to road closure

Police closed the A839 at Rogart as crews worked to contain the blaze.

Firefighters were stood down after six hours, leaving the scene at around 6.10pm.

The route has since reopened.

A statement issued by Police Scotland reads: “The A839 has reopened following a fire near Rogart earlier today, Friday, May 16.

“Emergency services were called around 11.50am and no casualties were reported.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Motorists and residents in the area are thanked for their patience during the incident.”

 

