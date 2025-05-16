A82 reopens after crash north of Spean Bridge

The A82 Inverness to Fort William road has reopened following a crash.

The collision happened near Altura, around seven miles north of Spean Bridge.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are currently unknown.

The route was closed in both directions for a short time, with motorists being urged to avoid the area.

The A82 has since reopened.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

