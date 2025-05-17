Crash closes A833 and A862 near Beauly as emergency services respond

The A833 and the A862 near Beauly have been closed in both directions after a crash.

The incident, which happened between the junctions with the A862 and the A831, was reported to police at about 11.01am on Saturday.

The A833 is a rural road between Beauly and Milton, near Drumnadrochit. It is closed at Kiltarlity.

The A862 is the main road between Inverness and Beauly. It is closed in both directions near the A833 turn-off.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Crash reported on Saturday morning

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.01am on Saturday May 17 2025, police received a report of a road crash on the A833 near Beauly.

“The A862 near Beauly is closed in both directions near to its junction with the A833.

“The A833 is closed between Kiltarlity and the A862. The A862 has a local diversion in place via Kirkhill. ”

Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Traffic Scotland has issued a travel warning for drivers, confirming the road closure and urging those travelling in the area to check for updates.

Local residents have reported seeing multiple emergency vehicles, including police cars and ambulances, near the crash site.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had two appliances on the scene of a crash on the A833 near Beauly.

“We were called at 11.25am and the stop sign came through at 12.12pm.

“No equipment was used at the scene.”

Impact on local travel and tourism

The full extent of the incident is currently unknown, and there has been no confirmation of any injuries.

The A833 connects Beauly with nearby routes and is a common alternative for drivers travelling between Beauly and Drumnadrochit or Cannich.

The closure is likely to affect traffic heading towards tourist destinations including Glen Affric and Loch Ness,

Drivers planning to use the route are encouraged to monitor live traffic updates and allow extra time for their journey.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.