Nairn’s The Original Factory Shop unit up for sale as other stores face closure risk

A listing for the retail unit on Nairn's High Street has been put up online.

By Ross Hempseed
The Original Factory Shop in Nairn.
The Original Factory Shop in Nairn. Image: TSA Property Consultants.

The Original Factory Shop is set to close another store, with yet more at risk of closure as the retailer looks to cut costs.

The chain has been expanding rapidly over the past two years, becoming a staple on high streets across the north and north-east.

Many of these opened within what were once M&Co units.

But while it is known for its discounted deals and wide variety of products, it appears some of the stores have failed to generate sufficient income.

And the retailer is now being forced to curtail its offering, with a number of locations likely to close.

The Invergordon store was the first to closes its doors this year. Image: Supplied.

The Press and Journal reported in February that the Invergordon store was closing at the end of that month.

This was amid a sell-off of the company by owners Duke Street Capital.

It is understood the new owners are Modella Capital, who also own Hobbycraft.

Last week, we reported that the Peterhead store, which had not been open long, was earmarked for closure some time in June.

More closures on the cards for The Original Factory Shop

The retail unit is already listed by TSA Property Consultants on their website.

And it appears likely the Nairn branch of The Original Factory Shop is also likely to close as it has been listed for rent on the same website.

The Original Factory Shop confirmed to The Press and Journal that, due to restructuring, some of its “loss-making stores” will be closed.

The spokesperson also confirmed that other stores may also be at risk of closure.

They said: “The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) recently confirmed that as part of a restructuring a number of its loss-making stores will have to close.

“Closing stores is always a tough decision and we are committed to keeping as many stores open as possible.

“This is, however, dependent on successful negotiations with landlords as we strive to build a sustainable and successful business for the future.

“We have already announced that two stores will close.

“Additionally, a small number of other stores are currently under review, with their continued operation subject to ongoing negotiations with landlords.”

The Original Factory Shop has branches in Inverness, Thurso, Stonehaven, Fraserburgh, Buckie, Oban, Stornoway and Fort William.

