Highlands & Islands

Halls of residence next to nursery boarded up in Kirkwall due to security fears after break-in

Orkney Islands Council has stressed there are no safety fears at the nursery itself.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney halls of residence
Windows and doors at the old Papdale Halls of residence were boarded up recently. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Windows at Kirkwall’s Papdale Halls of Residence have been boarded up after intruders tampered with fire extinguishers during a break-in.

Orkney Islands Council has said they reviewed their risk assessments for the largely vacant building after the break-in.

A council spokesperson said the local authority has a duty to keep vacant buildings safe and secure.

Willow tree nursery continues to operate out of one of the old halls of residence buildings. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

This includes ensuring fire extinguishers are in working order.

The local authority has stressed there are no safety concerns for the council-run Willow Tree Nursery, which continues to operate from the buildings.

Why Kirkwall halls of residence haven’t been demolished yet

The old hostel building had served as accommodation for pupils from Orkney’s outer isles who attended Kirkwall Grammar School.

However, it was replaced by a new hostel building in 2013.

It was then earmarked for demolition as far back as 2019 with £2.5million being set aside to carry it out.

The old hostel has suffered multiple break-ins. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

It meant the privately-run Peedie Breeks nursery, which was previously operating in the hostel, was to be evicted while the council began working towards creating on a new premises for a nursery.

However, in summer 2020, Peedie Breeks closed down, leaving Orkney with no childcare provision for youngsters up to the age of three and no out-of-school care.

The council stepped in, taking on the running of Willow Tree Nursery under a temporary arrangement.

A new nursery building has been built next to Orkney UHI with hopes it would be ready to move into this summer.

Search to find new operator for Kirkwall nursery

However, the council has struggled to find anyone suitable to take on the running of a new nursery service so far.

The first tendering process it ran resulted in no full applications being received. A second tendering process is currently under way.

Willow Tree Nursery continues to operate in the old halls of residence with the council unable to say when it may move out.

It means the local authority can’t schedule the demolition of the old Papdale Halls of Residence, leaving it in limbo while the council continually tries to make the building safe and secure.

Orkney halls of residence
The old Papdale Halls of residence building is due to be demolished – but when? Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council has boarded up several windows at the Old Papdale Halls of Residence following reviewed risk assessments.

“This is after a recent break-in during which fire extinguishers were tampered with.

“The council has a duty to keep vacant buildings safe and secure. This includes ensuring that fire extinguishers are in working order.

“This action is not linked in any way to safety fears in relation to the nursery.

“It is about the council taking reasonable steps to maintain the safety of all its properties and prevent damage.

“In the case of Kirkwall’s old Papdale Halls of Residence, which are earmarked for demolition, boarding the windows to help prevent further break-ins and damage was deemed the most effective way to achieve this aim.

“A decision was made previously to demolish the old hostel building and clear the site for potential development.

“The works cannot be scheduled due to its partial occupancy. Once the property is no longer required, the next steps will be considered in more detail.”

