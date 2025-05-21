Plan to make Highlands ‘City of Sanctuary’ for refugees thrown out amidst concerns of virtue signalling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan to make Highlands ‘City of Sanctuary’ for refugees thrown out amidst concerns of virtue signalling

Councillors praised the "tremendous" work to resettle refugees in the Highlands but chose not to move ahead with the award.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The whole Highlands, not just Inverness, was part of the "City of Sanctuary" award. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Councillors have dropped plans to award the Highlands with a “sanctuary” designation for refugees after concerns were raised it was “virtue signalling”.

The City of Sanctuary Award is a formal accreditation process that would award the region with the status for three years.

It recognises organisations “who go above and beyond to welcome people seeking sanctuary.”

Councillors praised the council’s “tremendous” work with refugee resettlement but ultimately did not move ahead with the award.

What did councillors have against the ‘sanctuary’ idea?

All of the councillors made it clear they were happy with ongoing work to resettle refugees, but some felt it did not need “another certificate.”

In his proposal to drop the sanctuary award, Inverness councillor Duncan McDonald said social media had indicated the public would not have a “positive reaction.”

“Can we achieve the same result by working alongside the scheme without signing up?” he asked.

Inverness’ councillor Duncan McDonald. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr McDonald previously served as a Major in the army for 34 years and spoke to councillors of his experience with army-employed Afghan civilians.

He said: “I went to the front gate in Kabul with my team with full body armour on to bring these people into the camp – I know how scared they were.

“So I understand wholeheartly what these people go through, what they went through, and what they are suffering now.”

He added: “I would propose that we continue to support the refugees in the manner that we have done for years – quietly, meaningfully and respectfully.”

What has Highland Council done for refugees?

A Highland Council report stated their “strong history in supporting refugees” and outlined a number of recent resettlement programmes adopted in reaction to world events.

  • One resettlement scheme in 2016 saw the Highlands take in a number of Syrian families after the civil war there.
  • Since 2021 the council continues to resettle at-risk families as a result of the crisis in Afghanistan.
  • In more recent years, the Highlands has welcomed 233 people displaced from the war in Ukraine.
  • Since 2022, 56 asylum-seeking children have also been relocated to the region.

Council officer Brian Cameron said work continues at the council to support refugees and resettlement efforts “as best as possible.”

Tarradale Schoolhouse in Muir of Ord was allocated to asylum seekers last year. Image: Google Maps.

‘We don’t need to virtue signal our support’

Councillor McDonald said the council did not need to “virtue signal our support” and “refugees do not want to be put on a pedestal.”

“We certainly do not want our citizens to perceive that they are being alienated and pushed further down the pecking order,” he added.

Inverness councillor Isabelle MacKenzie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Fellow Inverness councillor Isabelle MacKenzie added her concern the award was just a “symbolic gesture” and asked what it would offer the Highlands.

She said: “While the intention is commendable, it is vital that this commitment goes beyond symbolism and is structurally embedded in the council’s policies and practices.”

Councillors say refugee work deserves ‘public recognition’

Dingwall councillor Angela MacLean called the council’s work “tremendous” and said she was “really surprised” councillors were not inclined to back the proposals.

The award would cost a total of £2,100 over three years, after which the council would have to reapply.

To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council election Black Isle candidates Picture shows; Sarah Atkin Black Isle election candidate. Black Isle. Image: Sarah Atkin.

Black Isle councillor Sarah Atkin said she saw the award as a “public recognition” for people involved in refugee resettlement programmes across the Highlands.

She called for the council to not fall into “dogwhistle politics” and said the award was a “public recognition” rewarding the “incredible job” behind the scenes.

She added: “Lets not forget our humanity. Social media is not everybody, it’s not everything.”

‘I don’t care what social media says’

Inverness councillor Ian Brown “totally supported” the idea of the council pursuing the sanctuary award.

He said: “When I get up in the morning I don’t care what social media says – that doesn’t make my decisions or not.”

However, Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart contested that while we should be “welcoming” to refugees, “We don’t need to sign up to some award for that to be the case.”

Lochardil Primary School sign.
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness already has an award from City of Sanctuary UK. Image: Google Street View.

Councillor Stewart said the ongoing work was “fantastic” but added: “We don’t need another certificate.”

Councillors then voted to drop plans to go ahead with the award, but with the option of revisiting the idea in the future.

What is a City of Sanctuary award?

City of Sanctuary UK are an organisation working to “encourage inclusivity, solidarity and compassion for people from a forced displacement background.”

The “City of Sanctuary” award was first given to Sheffield in 2007.

City of Sanctuary say their award helps recognise organisations “who go above and beyond to welcome people seeking sanctuary.”

Perth and Kinross Council were awarded the status last year and is currently the only Scottish local authority to hold such an award.

Other recipients include Lochardil Primary School, University of Dundee and Esolperth, an English language centre in Perth.

