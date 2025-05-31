How Rachel, 26, grew women’s gardenwear business from spare room in Orkney

Like many, Rachel Eunson started a new hobby while living at her family home on Orkney during lockdown – but it soon blossomed into an unexpected business.

Before this, she had been living with her sister Fiona in Australia for two and a half years.

After growing up on Orkney, in a small farm croft in a quiet community, she loved being in Melbourne.

Although the sisters wanted to go home eventually, it wasn’t in their immediate plans.

That is until Covid hit and the world turned upside down.

Sowing the seeds for women’s gardenwear business…

With visas close to running out and lockdown impending they returned to their family home in Deerness.

Although she said it was really nice to be home after travelling for so long, Rachel was left shocked to find shelves in the supermarkets empty.

“For the first time we kind of thought ‘what happens if the food stops coming in?’, she explained.

“Which it almost did at that point, but they managed to keep on top of it.”

This spurred Rachel and her sister into learning to grow their own food at home, and gardening quickly became their lockdown hobby.

“We had this veg garden at home that really hadn’t been touched in the last 10 years,” she explained. It had just been forgotten about.

“The shrubs were so overgrown and there was a willow tree that had rooted itself right in the middle. We dug the whole thing out by hand over those six weeks.”

Idea for women’s gardenwear ‘seeded itself’ in her mind…

It was also during that time that Rachel decided to make a go of it as a freelance photographer and got her licence to fly a drone commercially.

She worked hard at making a name for herself for about two years, but couldn’t shake the feeling that it wasn’t what she really wanted to do.

“I did enjoy it, but I could feel it wasn’t the right fit. It was more of a hobby and a passion.

“I found it quite difficult to do that kind of creative work for other people. So, I really respect people who are able to do that.”

Soon, she started having other creative business ideas and noticed one gap in the market that really “seeded itself” in her mind.

Problems finding gardening gloves inspired women’s gardenwear brand

Gardening was still a relatively new hobby for Rachel, and she wanted to treat herself to a nice pair of gardening gloves.

But after scouring garden centres and looking online, she just couldn’t find anything she liked or that fit properly.

“I think there was one brand that did fit pretty well, but then the gloves were bright pink,” she laughed. “It just didn’t really speak to me.”

Rachel said she always struggles to find workwear that fits her, because she’s 5ft 3 and everything is always unisex or just designed for men.

And after joining a women’s gardening group she realised it wasn’t just her.

“So I had this thought,” she said, “I sat on the idea for about a year until I decided no one else was going to solve this problem.”

Then, in June 2023, aged just 24, she launched Feverfew Garden Company — a workwear company designed by women for women.

Orkney location proved challenging for launch of Feverfew…

At first, Rachel was doing everything from a spare room at home, all by herself. She would get everything delivered there at home, then package individual orders and ship everything.

She even handwrote thank-you notes for the first thousand orders, all while working part-time at a local distillery.

However, the island location provided some challenges for the young entrepreneur.

Couriers wouldn’t send stock directly to Orkney, or some would charge an extra £500 to, so she was getting everything sent to her sister’s flat in Edinburgh and then getting it shipped up to the island.

“The first shipment I had sent there should have arrived in plenty of time,” she explained. “Then I was organising another delivery company to have it sent up to me in time for my launch.

“They messed up the delivery, and that then set off a chain reaction. On the eve of my launch the gloves were still on their way up.

“That was a low point, if I had been anywhere more central, I wouldn’t have had the problem. It was a real sinking feeling on the morning of the launch, I should have been so excited and ready to go.”

Rachel started panicking, wondering what would happen if the stock went missing or if she got a load of orders that she couldn’t then fulfil.

Orders started coming through on the website, and then one hour later, she got the text telling her the shipment would arrive that day.

“That afternoon I packed them up and no one would have ever known anything,” she laughed. “I didn’t say anything about that at the time because I was just mortified.”

Women’s gardenwear brand continues to bloom…

Rachel, now 26, humbly says there were a “few lucky, lucky streaks” that transformed the business during her first year.

She was granted £10k from Scottish Edge funding, and around the same time she was awarded a Gardener’s World Best Buy.

“I 100% did not expect them to actually include us in their Best Buy awards in the first year,” she admitted. “But it happened and we’re still there.”

But juggling her business and working part-time in the local distillery was intense.

Especially when Christmas came around and she was packing orders before and after work, while the distillery was also just as busy.

After that, she decided to put a plan in place that would give her a “little more freedom”.

Now she works with a small, husband-and-wife fulfilment company in Suffolk, meaning everything can be shipped to and sent from there – cutting down on the carbon footprint.

And she started working with garden Instagrammer Chloe Plumstead, who is now a director at Feverfew.

More women are discovering the joy of gardening…

The company has continued to bloom, and Rachel said they ship around 200 orders every month, especially with younger people.

And she thinks this shift came because of lockdown forcing people to slow down and reconnect with different hobbies.

“I think it’s a lot more aspirational now to have a garden, you always see reels or TikToks about doing your granny hobbies,” she laughed. “Young people are going out less, it’s really interesting to see it come back to this.

“I was listening to friends my age saying about how they wanted to get into gardening. They never would have said that pre-Covid, it’s a real shift.”

What’s next for Rachel and her women’s gardenwear business…

According to Rachel, with more than 2,500 garden centres across the UK (not counting farm shops and gift stores), objective number one is to conquer the UK.

Then they could potentially start Europe and the US “at some point in the journey”.

The next big thing is launching new products…

“Things are going really well with our gardening gloves, and we’re really well known for them,” she finished.

“But I think once we can get more products out there the business is going to start growing quickly.

“And, this is news, but we’re hoping to launch workwear trousers by the end of the year. It’s something we get asked about all the time, and we’re so close to bringing them out.”

To find out more about the women’s gardenwear business, check out the Feverfew Instagram page @feverfewgarden.co

