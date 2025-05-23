How move into abandoned church could help last shop in Orkney village sustain tiny community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

How move into abandoned church could help last shop in Orkney village sustain tiny community

The owners of Evie's Mistra Store want to expand the offering of the last shop remaining in the village, but need more space.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Evie shop exterior.
Mistra Shop in Orkney could soon be moving from its premises of 60 years. Image: Google Maps.

The owners of the last shop in an Orkney village want to move into a former church after outgrowing their current home.

A planning application which would see Evie‘s Mistra Shop and Post Office relocated into the Evie Church building is now with council planners for consideration.

However, along with moving the shop and post office the owner hopes to create a tearoom and a community space within the former place of worship.

Damien Miller said the planning process is running alongside the process of purchasing the new building from The Church of Scotland.

As such the plans aren’t quite “signed, sealed, and delivered” at this stage.

But, if all goes well it could be just the beginning.

Why Evie shop has to move to survive

Mistra Store has been up and running in the village for just over 60 years.

While there used to be other shops along the road that runs through the small town in the north of Orkney’s West Mainland, these have fallen away over the years.

This leaves the convenience store as the village’s only shop, serving not just Evie village but the surrounding area.

Mr Miller and his partner only took over three years ago.

Evie church exterior.
The Evie Church building Damien Miller hopes to relocate Mistra Shop into. Image: Church of Scotland

While they have improved the shop in that time, he said their ambition to turn into more of a community hub has been hampered by a lack of parking spaces.

The former church of Scotland would solve that issue with 22 spaces available.

He said: “When we took, we had plans to make it more of a community hub and a place where people to could come and meet.

“Eventually we would have turned it into a community interest organisation, but the short version of the story is we can’t do that at our current location.

“Permissions around car parking have stopped us developing the shop we’re currently in.

“But we became aware of the church becoming available.

“The building is a bit bigger, and more importantly it’s more modern, with 22 car parking spaces.

Sands of Evie in the Orkney Islands.
Evie has stunning coastlines. Image: Unboxed: Creativity in the UK.

“So, it would allows us to introduce all the plans we’ve got.

“Essentially what we’re planning is to move the shop and Post Office down there and, at the same time create a tea room.

“We would also we’ll have a little room that’s going to be used for a community space.

“That could be used for the mother and toddler group or if there’s a funeral then the family can use it as a quiet space, just that kind of idea.”

Could bar be revived once shop moves?

These aren’t the end of their plans, however.

Mr Miller said he is hoping they can make the new building completely sustainable and carbon neutral.

These future plans would also include installing EV chargers on-site and offering mountain bike hire.

As for the old building, he said they are considering reintroducing a bar where the shop in Evie currently is – although this is only one of a few ideas.

Mistra previously had a bar upstairs in its current building but that ran into issues with fire escapes.

“There’s a whole lot of ideas, but it’s going to take time”, he said.

“It’s probably a couple of years away before we can even look at that.”

“We’re not really sure what we’re going to do with the old space yet.”

