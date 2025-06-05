Councillor shared sensitive police info in bid to get rival dismissed as colleagues say ‘enough is enough’

It is among the most beautiful parts of Scotland – but politicians believe there is something very ugly going on in one small corner of Argyll and Bute.

With just over 6,000 residents and some of the most picturesque coastlines in the UK, the Kintyre and Islands ward is often pegged as sleepy and quaint, encompassing Tarbert, Jura and Islay.

But a “petty” political row between two councillors has reached boiling point, with police involved.

Alastair Redman and Dougie McFadzean are at loggerheads – and some within Argyll and Bute Council believe it has now gone too far.

Today, we can reveal how:

Mr McFadzean – a former police officer – acquired personal information about Mr Redman from a police file, sparking a probe that led to Police Scotland changing their policy.

Mr Redman complained about a fault at Mr McFadzean’s workplace, prompting a council inspection – by Mr Redman’s wife.

Mr McFadzean made 23 allegations about Mr Redman’s conduct – including one of corruption – but authorities threw them all out.

Amid fears the squabble could escalate, their colleagues want them to bury the hatchet.

One Argyll and Bute Council source said: “It’s petty.

“The public see their council tax bill just went up almost 10% and their money is being spent on bickering councillors.

“The two of them need to move on.”

Toy gun sparked row

Mr Redman is an independent former Tory. Mr McFadzean represents the SNP.

They have represented the Kintyre and Islands ward together since September 2022.

Things were initially civil and cooperative – but that changed at Halloween 2023.

Cllr Redman uploaded to Facebook a picture of himself dressed as a police officer holding a toy gun.

A member of the public commented: “Out to get the SNP, brilliant.”

Mr McFadzean wrote a standards complaint about it.

In his complaint letter, he said: “I find these comments, reactions and (a) culture of promoting violence abhorrent and fully hold Mr Redman responsible for inciting this attitude.”

‘Light-hearted gag’

Mr Redman said it was just a costume and the complaint was an overreaction to a light-hearted gag – and he can’t control what strangers write.

Then, in September 2024, Mr Redman critiqued an article by a friend of Mr McFadzean.

The article concerned the Princess of Wales – and was published just before it was announced she had cancer.

Though the author wrote it before that diagnosis was announced, Mr Redman claimed the article was distasteful.

Mr McFadzean then complained to standards that the article author was upset as a result.

Mr McFadzean said: “Mr Redman has encouraged spiteful comments full of hate and threats.

“He then blocks anyone who disagrees with him – which is most people on Islay.

Mr Redman said he was entitled to critique the article and his comments were fair and reasonable.

Accessed a personal police file

In any case, Mr McFadzean, a former police officer. decided to take things up a notch in late 2024.

Wisely or otherwise, he did some detective work about Mr Redman’s personal life – and used his ‘findings’ to try to get a standards body to take disciplinary action against Mr Redman.

Mr McFadzean told standards officers he was “privy” to information held on a police IT system about Mr Redman.

It is understood this was sensitive information about a domestic issue Mr Redman had previously asked police for help with.

There was nothing to suggest Mr Redman had done anything wrong.

At any rate, Mr McFadzean cited this sensitive information in a letter of complaint about Mr Redman, wrongly suggesting it was somehow evidence of bad character.

In his letter to the standards body, Mr McFadzean said these details were recorded on the Scottish Intelligence Database and he “made a mental note” of the issue.

It prompted questions as to how Mr McFadzean could happen upon such sensitive information.

He has yet to say exactly how he managed to do so.

Police launched probe

Alarmed by this intrusion of privacy, Mr Redman reported the matter to police last November.

Police investigated with help from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

They concluded there was not enough evidence to take any action against Mr McFadzean.

This was partly because McFadzean only shared the information with a standards body.

Explaining the decision, the ICO said: “Mr Redman complained that a former police officer disclosed personal data about him to a third-party organisation without his consent or knowledge.

“This has subsequently had an impact on his personal life.

“(We have reached the decision because…) because Police Scotland were not the ones to disclose the personal data, it was the former police officer.

“He did not have access to any police systems and he did not save or retain information about you.

“Rather, he recalled the incident and felt it was in the public interest to pass this information on and report it.”

Bid to stop

Police admitted there are flaws in their system and have now changed their policy to avoid a repeat.

Mr Redman welcomed that change but is still unhappy – and others within the council sympathise.

A council source said: “I can see why Alastair is annoyed.

“If the ICO is saying anyone can share such information so long as they believe it to be in the public interest, what’s to stop any former cop digging up sensitive data and claiming they thought it was justified?”

Mr Redman has taken the matter to Police Scotland’s professional standards department and a decision is pending.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, November 25 2024, we received a complaint regarding a data protection matter.

“A joint review was carried out with the ICO and no criminality was established.”

‘This lit the touchpaper’

Another council source said: “Doug is an intelligent man.

“You don’t have a long and successful career as a police officer otherwise.

“But disclosing Alastair’s personal information was a big error.

“That really lit the touchpaper between the two.”

In a separate incident, Mr Redman called into his local Co-op on Main Street in Bowmore on Islay – where Mr McFadzean works.

There, Mr Redman complained about the freezer.

According to Mr Redman, he was acting on behalf of constituents who had raised the matter with him.

Argyll and Bute Council sent to the Co-op an environmental health officer – Mr Redman’s wife.

The Co-op had sorted out the freezer before the council visit and so no action was needed.

But McFadzean wrote a letter to standards suggesting Mr Redman was “threatening businesses” with “a visit from his wife”.

Co-op boss disputed account

But a standards body concluded Mr Redman does not have the power to choose which environmental health officers go out on visits.

Mr McFadzean also alleged Mr Redman had an “angry confrontation” with the Co-op store manager.

But a standards report said: “The store manager confirmed Mr Redman did not threaten his business.”

Finally, Mr McFadzean accused Mr Redman of corruption.

Mr McFadzean is on West Highland Housing Association Board – and so Mr Redman asked him about it as he was looking to move house.

Mr McFadzean interpreted this as Mr Redman attempting to jump the housing queue.

In a letter to standards officers, Mr McFadzean said: “I told Mr Redman this was completely inappropriate and an abuse of position.”

But those officers found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Board members don’t decide that

This was because Mr McFadzean can’t determine who gets a house.

Standards officers also ruled it was fair for Mr Redman to approach councillors in a personal capacity.

All 23 claims rejected

In all, Mr McFadzean made 23 allegations of Mr Redman breaching the councillor code of conduct – and a standards body threw them all out.

Afterwards, Mr Redman said: “These baseless allegations dragged my name through the mud and tried to rope in my wife and even the Co-op manager.

“No complaint to standards was upheld – yet the data breach of police data was still justified under the guise of ‘public interest’.”

With the police review of Mr Redman’s complaint ongoing, those moving in political circles in Argyll and Bute want the pair to make friends.

‘They need to move on’

“It’s becoming ugly. They don’t agree on things, but they’re adults and need to move forward,” said a source.

Mr Redman said: “There is always a concern that any conversation I have with Mr McFadzean might result in further complaints from him.

“I also think a very serious line has been crossed in terms of police public protection as he has disclosed my private information and also brought my wife into this.

“For all these reasons, Mr McFadzean would have to apologise for me to consider the matter resolved.

“But perhaps at an appropriate time in the future I would be willing to move on from this, for the good of the ward and the council.”

We made multiple attempts over a number of weeks to speak with Mr McFadzean – and his party leader Jim Lynch – about the issues this article has raised but neither returned calls or emails.