What should happen to Kirkwall’s old Papdale halls of residence? The arguments for and against demolition

Should Kirkwall’s old Papdale halls of residence be knocked down or could they be used to ease the strain on Orkney’s rising demand for accommodation?

Many of the doors and windows of the building’s units were recently boarded up after continued break-ins and vandalism.

The council previously decided, back in 2019, that the halls should be demolished as soon as possible.

It put aside £2.5million for the work and said it planned to clear the site for “potential development.”

However, one councillor says he thinks it should be refurbished and turned into flats.

Another has said he looked into the state of the building and most of it is in too poor a condition for anything but demolition.

Should the Kirkwall’s old halls of residence be turned into flats or are they too far gone?

The only thing preventing the demolition happening now is that the council-run Willow Tree Nursery continues to operate in one of the units.

The council has built a new nursery nearby, next to Orkney UHI.

However, the local authority doesn’t want to continue operating the childcare service after it moves to the new building.

Unfortunately, the local authority has struggled to find someone else to run the new nursery.

So, Willow Tree remains in the old hostel with no moving date in sight.

The main use of the old hostel was as weeknight accommodation for pupils from Orkney’s outer isles attending Kirkwall Grammar School.

The building was replaced by a new building next door in 2013

However, the building will undoubtedly hold fond memories for those that stayed there during their school days.

Against demolition: Keeping site as flats could deliver ‘huge savings’

Kirkwall East Councillor John Ross Scott stated on his Facebook page that that building should be torn down.

However, his fellow councillor Owen Tierney – who is the chairman of the council’s planning committee – says it should remain standing.

Mr Tierney says he worked on the construction of the old hostel and believes the units should be refurbished and turned into flats.

Mr Tierney said: “The buildings are steel framed with the exterior clad in concrete panels which were bolted on.

“At the time it was given a 20-year life expectancy due to the belief that the bolts holding on the panels would rust away over time.

“However, since the buildings were erected in 1969 and no panels have fallen off, that was a poor estimate.

Mr Tierney claimed that even if the Kirkwall halls of residence site was cleared, it would not be an attractive one to build on.

He said: “I feel that to strip out the insides of the blocks and re-design them into flats would be a far more cost-effective way of using the site.

“As the hostel was an accommodation building there will be plenty of options to connect to the existing sewage infrastructure in the buildings, so there would be further huge savings there.

“We are in need of more accommodation in Orkney. This would go a way towards achieving filling that need.

“The down side might be financing a project of that scale.

“But, considering the huge cost of demolition, that money would help to pay for the revamp of the site.

“I am speaking as someone who spent many years working in the building industry.

“We could do better than knock the buildings down.”

For demolition: Building is too far gone to be saved

On the other side of the fence is Kirkwall East Councillor John Ross Scott.

The old hostel is in his ward.

He said he’s done some homework on the building, including having been allowed a look inside.

Councillor Scott said: “Make no mistake, the current building is in poor condition – not just because of asbestos.

“I requested an accompanied visit of the premises in 2018 while, at the time, pressing a case for them to be retained as student accommodation or film set location.

“I quickly understood that even though the roof was in a reasonable state they were in too poor a condition with vegetation dominating one block and another being sealed off due to asbestos.”

Orkney Islands Council were asked if the old hostel’s fate is sealed or if it could potentially be reviewed.

They reiterated a previous statement on a building.

A spokesperson said: “A decision was made previously to demolish the building and clear the site for potential development.

“The works cannot be scheduled due to its partial occupancy. Once the property is no longer required, the next steps will be considered in more detail.”