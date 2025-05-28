Strathpeffer hotel forced to shut kitchen as pictures of smashed windows reveal damage to building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Strathpeffer hotel forced to shut kitchen as pictures of smashed windows reveal damage to building

It means the restaurant has closed immediately.

By Michelle Henderson
Smashed window boarded up.
Bosses at The Retreat Hotel in Strathpeffer have shared images of smashed windows and damage to the hotel. Image: The Retreat Hotel.

Catering facilities at a Highland Hotel have been shut down as shocking new pictures reveal damage to the building.

Owners of The Retreat Hotel in Strathpeffer have spoken out concerning recent issues at their establishment.

Staff shared a series of images showing smashed windows alongside CCTV images highlighting the state of the property’s catering kitchen.

The exact nature of the incident is currently unknown.

In a statement, posted alongside the images, bosses at The Retreat Hotel said that ‘damage and illegal activities’ would not be tolerated.

CCTV image of a messy industrial kitchen and a smashed window.
Hotel bosses were forced to close the kitchen due to recent events. Image: The Retreat Hotel.

The statement was released to ‘clarify events and correct misunderstandings’.

They wrote: “In recent times, we outsourced the operations of the bar and restaurant. Unfortunately, this arrangement did not work out.

“We acknowledge there are always two sides to every situation and take responsibility for our part.

“Despite our efforts to address and resolve matters, we ultimately had to make a final decision that was in the best interests of the hotel.

“While we cannot go into specifics, we must be clear that damage or illegal activity at the hotel cannot and will not be accepted.

“We will not be making further comments on this matter but hope that people understand these decisions were not taken lightly, and that every effort was made to find a positive resolution.”

Smashed upper floor window
Pictures have emerged of damage to The Retreat Hotel. Image: The Retreat Hotel.

Hotel restaurant announced immediate closure

The revelation comes just hours after staff at the Tartan Table restaurant, which operated from the Strathpeffer hotel, announced their ‘sudden and immediate closure.’

In a statement issued by bosses overnight, they said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden and immediate closure of The Tartan Table.

“At this time, we are limited in what we are able to share publicly. We kindly ask for your understanding.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

