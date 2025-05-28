Strathpeffer hotel forced to shut kitchen as pictures of smashed windows reveal damage to building

Catering facilities at a Highland Hotel have been shut down as shocking new pictures reveal damage to the building.

Owners of The Retreat Hotel in Strathpeffer have spoken out concerning recent issues at their establishment.

Staff shared a series of images showing smashed windows alongside CCTV images highlighting the state of the property’s catering kitchen.

The exact nature of the incident is currently unknown.

In a statement, posted alongside the images, bosses at The Retreat Hotel said that ‘damage and illegal activities’ would not be tolerated.

The statement was released to ‘clarify events and correct misunderstandings’.

They wrote: “In recent times, we outsourced the operations of the bar and restaurant. Unfortunately, this arrangement did not work out.

“We acknowledge there are always two sides to every situation and take responsibility for our part.

“Despite our efforts to address and resolve matters, we ultimately had to make a final decision that was in the best interests of the hotel.

“While we cannot go into specifics, we must be clear that damage or illegal activity at the hotel cannot and will not be accepted.

“We will not be making further comments on this matter but hope that people understand these decisions were not taken lightly, and that every effort was made to find a positive resolution.”

Hotel restaurant announced immediate closure

The revelation comes just hours after staff at the Tartan Table restaurant, which operated from the Strathpeffer hotel, announced their ‘sudden and immediate closure.’

In a statement issued by bosses overnight, they said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the sudden and immediate closure of The Tartan Table.

“At this time, we are limited in what we are able to share publicly. We kindly ask for your understanding.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey.”

Police have been contacted for comment.