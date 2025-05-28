Inverness man fined for mooning Oban night porter after spa row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness man fined for mooning Oban night porter after spa row

Liam Miller, 24, mooned a night porter at the Oban Bay Hotel after refusing to leave a private spa booking.

By Louise Glen
Oban Bay Hotel and Spa where the inverness man was staying
The Oban Bay Hotel. Image: Supplied.

An Inverness man who mooned a night porter at an Oban hotel after being told to leave its spa area has been fined £400.

Liam Miller, 24, of MacEwen Drive, Inverness, was staying in Oban while working on power lines in the area.

He had been out drinking on February 9 when he returned to the Oban Bay Hotel on Corran Esplanade, where he was staying.

After stripping down to his boxer shorts, he joined a group that had privately booked the spa.

When asked to leave, he refused.

Miller was under the influence and refused to leave Oban spa

Oban Sherrif Court.
Liam Miller appeared at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

Fiscal depute Kirsty McKenzie told Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday that Miller was staying alone in the hotel.

She said: “Around 9.30pm he went to the spa area where they had a private booking.

“Miller was under the influence of alcohol, and he refused to leave.

“He stripped down to his boxers in the steam room and again he was asked to leave.”

Miller argued with the people at the venue, as he believed the spa was a public space and became angry when told he could not use the sauna.

The hotel’s night porter was called and warned Miller the police would be contacted.

Ms McKenzie said: “He pulled down his boxers, exposing his buttocks to the person he was speaking to.”

Defence agent Stephen Kennedy said a photo of the incident existed and offered to show it to the sheriff.

He said: “He is 25 years of age and lives with his parents, who are supportive of him.

“He is a power linesman who is currently signed off work.”

Mr Kennedy added: “There are no analogous previous convictions.

“On the day in question, he had been working in the Oban area.

“He thought the spa and steam room were public areas and couldn’t understand why he was being asked to leave.

Miller pulled down his boxers, exposing himself

“The night porter came into the area and told him to go. Mr Miller agreed.

“The porter said if he didn’t return to his room, the police would be called.

“He pulled down his boxers, exposing himself. The night porter took a picture.”

The image was shown to the court.

Mr Kennedy said: “He wants to apologise to the night porter, but has been unable to due to court conditions.

“He was angry, frustrated and under the influence. He returned to his room and stayed there. There were no further incidents.”

‘Stupid, drunken, boorish behaviour’

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “This was stupid, drunken, boorish behaviour.

“The night porter doesn’t need to put up with this.”

Miller had one previous road traffic matter from 2018.

Sheriff Cameron said: “This is uncharacteristic.”

Miller was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

