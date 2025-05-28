Inverness man fined for mooning Oban night porter after spa row

An Inverness man who mooned a night porter at an Oban hotel after being told to leave its spa area has been fined £400.

Liam Miller, 24, of MacEwen Drive, Inverness, was staying in Oban while working on power lines in the area.

He had been out drinking on February 9 when he returned to the Oban Bay Hotel on Corran Esplanade, where he was staying.

After stripping down to his boxer shorts, he joined a group that had privately booked the spa.

When asked to leave, he refused.

Fiscal depute Kirsty McKenzie told Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday that Miller was staying alone in the hotel.

She said: “Around 9.30pm he went to the spa area where they had a private booking.

“Miller was under the influence of alcohol, and he refused to leave.

“He stripped down to his boxers in the steam room and again he was asked to leave.”

Miller argued with the people at the venue, as he believed the spa was a public space and became angry when told he could not use the sauna.

The hotel’s night porter was called and warned Miller the police would be contacted.

Ms McKenzie said: “He pulled down his boxers, exposing his buttocks to the person he was speaking to.”

Defence agent Stephen Kennedy said a photo of the incident existed and offered to show it to the sheriff.

He said: “He is 25 years of age and lives with his parents, who are supportive of him.

“He is a power linesman who is currently signed off work.”

Mr Kennedy added: “There are no analogous previous convictions.

“On the day in question, he had been working in the Oban area.

“He thought the spa and steam room were public areas and couldn’t understand why he was being asked to leave.

“The night porter came into the area and told him to go. Mr Miller agreed.

“The porter said if he didn’t return to his room, the police would be called.

“He pulled down his boxers, exposing himself. The night porter took a picture.”

The image was shown to the court.

Mr Kennedy said: “He wants to apologise to the night porter, but has been unable to due to court conditions.

“He was angry, frustrated and under the influence. He returned to his room and stayed there. There were no further incidents.”

‘Stupid, drunken, boorish behaviour’

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “This was stupid, drunken, boorish behaviour.

“The night porter doesn’t need to put up with this.”

Miller had one previous road traffic matter from 2018.

Sheriff Cameron said: “This is uncharacteristic.”

Miller was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

