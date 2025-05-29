Calls for Invergordon to be big winner from cruise ship levy as Highland Council backs plans

Calls have been made for Invergordon to be one of the main beneficiaries from a new cruise ship tax proposal.

The Easter Ross town receives the vast majority of cruise traffic in the Highlands, with 4,300 passengers docking last week alone.

The Scottish Government recently consulted with local authorities, asking for their views on introducing cruise ship levy powers.

Highland Council has endorsed the principal of giving authorities the powers to bring in a levy in a response agreed today. However, the move does not mean they will necessarily introduce it.

Meanwhile, calls have been made for the communities that roll out the welcome mat for visitors to benefit from any extra cash.

Hopes Invergordon will see majority of benefits from cruise ship levy

Cromarty Firth councillor John Edmondson said the Invergordon port “dwarfs all the other cruise passenger visits in the Highlands.”

With around 222,000 visitors a year, Mr Edmondson told councillors the Invergordon port “represents almost the population of the Highlands coming in every year.”

He said: “It’s a big part of what goes on in our ward, but we are lacking infrastructure and we need quite a lot of changes to make it an even better experience.

“We’ve got to look at ways we can fund that.”

Mr Edmondson added he was hopeful the council would consider how port towns would be the “principal” beneficiaries.

Cromarty Firth boss speaks out on cruise levy

Before council discussions were held, Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Alex Campbell spoke out against the idea of a cruise ship levy.

He said a cruise ship levy “would not benefit” the Highlands, and could end up “damaging” communities who rely on cruise income.

Highland Council’s consultation response said European ports who have introduced a levy charge between €3-14 per passenger.

In his own response to the government consultation, Mr Campbell said: “The Port of Cromarty Firth does not understand the economic rationale for bringing in a local cruise levy.

“We believe that, far from benefiting our nation, it will in fact harm the reputation of Scotland as a tourist destination.

“Further, as an additional tax that is difficult to administer and collect, it will only damage relations with cruise operators.”

The port believes that while Highland Council could bank £863,000 a year from a levy, businesses and communities could miss out on £2.4 million of spending from passengers.

What is Highland Council’s response?

Highland Council has now submitted their response to the Scottish Government’s cruise ship levy consultation after councillors agreed to move ahead.

In principle, the council is supportive of giving local authorities the power to implement a levy “if they wish to do so.”

The response adds extra funding will help to “mitigate the impact of tourism” and ensure the Highlands remains a “world leading and sustainable tourism destination.”

The latest figures show the Highlands had 8.4 million visitors in 2023, with 300,000 of those coming through the ports.

What did other councillors have to say?

Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson told councillors a cruise ship levy may end up pricing some visitors out of visiting the Highlands.

Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart said he will not “support any additional taxation of this kind that risks undermining the reputation of successful tourist destinations.”

Fort William councillor Andrew Baxter said there is “considerable residents interest in this issue” and he “welcomed” the government weighing up the idea of a cruise levy.

He warned councillors to be wary of disadvantaging west Highland ports over Invergordon in any future discussions.

The consultation’s closing date is the 30th May.

Read more Highland Council stories