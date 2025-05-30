Highland Park mural on Kirkwall shop may soon disappear as distillers plan new paint job

The large mural on the side of Kirkwall’s Highland Park shop may be about to disappear.

The whisky distillery has submitted plans to Orkney Islands Council which would see its Albert Street shop undergo a change in colour scheme.

Much of the shop’s exterior would be changed from the current blue-grey colour to “Wimborne white.”

This would have the shop align with the re-branding the company unveiled last October.

Highland Park says the new look was created to allow it to celebrate its Orkney roots more.

Change of mural coming for Highland Park shop?

The shop’s large Viking-inspired mural on the shop’s gable end became an eye-catching addition to the high street when the company took over the premises in 2019.

However, under the new plans, it would be replaced by a more basic Highland Park logo with “single malt scotch whisky” underneath.

The front-facing signage would also be repainted, maintaining dark colouring. New lettering would be fitted as well.

While this may signal the disappearance of one mural from Kirkwall’s high street, planning permission has just been given for another.

The soon-to-open Garden Square development will be adding one designed by artist Lauren Morsley.

Why Highland Park has a Kirkwall shop

Highland Park’s shop serves as a town centre hub for visiting tourists while the distillery is located on the outskirts of Kirkwall.

The shop has been particularly useful for the company over the past year while the distillery has been closed to tours and tastings.

This was while work was done to make the distillery more environmentally friendly.

It is estimated the project will cut the carbon emissions of the site by about 20%.

Highland Park’s planning application for its new mural on its Kirkwall shop is now with Orkney Island’s Council’s planning department, awaiting a decision.