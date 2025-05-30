Highland Park mural on Kirkwall shop may soon disappear as distillers plan new paint job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Park mural on Kirkwall shop may soon disappear as distillers plan new paint job

The large Viking-inspired design would be replaced by a more basic Highland Park logo

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
The current Viking-inspired mural on the Highland Park shop. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
The current Viking-inspired mural on the Highland Park shop. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

The large mural on the side of Kirkwall’s Highland Park shop may be about to disappear.

The whisky distillery has submitted plans to Orkney Islands Council which would see its Albert Street shop undergo a change in colour scheme.

Much of the shop’s exterior would be changed from the current blue-grey colour to “Wimborne white.”

This would have the shop align with the re-branding the company unveiled last October.

Highland Park says the new look was created to allow it to celebrate its Orkney roots more.

Change of mural coming for Highland Park shop?

The shop’s large Viking-inspired mural on the shop’s gable end became an eye-catching addition to the high street when the company took over the premises in 2019.

However, under the new plans, it would be replaced by a more basic Highland Park logo with “single malt scotch whisky” underneath.

Highland Park
A digital visualisation of the proposed new look for Kirkwall’s Highland Park shop. Image: Highland Park / Orkney Islands Council.

The front-facing signage would also be repainted, maintaining dark colouring. New lettering would be fitted as well.

While this may signal the disappearance of one mural from Kirkwall’s high street, planning permission has just been given for another.

The soon-to-open Garden Square development will be adding one designed by artist Lauren Morsley.

Why Highland Park has a Kirkwall shop

Highland Park’s shop serves as a town centre hub for visiting tourists while the distillery is located on the outskirts of Kirkwall.

The shop has been particularly useful for the company over the past year while the distillery has been closed to tours and tastings.

This was while work was done to make the distillery more environmentally friendly.

It is estimated the project will cut the carbon emissions of the site by about 20%.

Highland Park’s planning application for its new mural on its Kirkwall shop is now with Orkney Island’s Council’s planning department, awaiting a decision.

Conversation