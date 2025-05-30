‘Death wish’ driver who flipped car was diabetic suffering symptoms

A dangerous driver ran a red light during roadworks causing his car to flip over.

And when Angus Mitchell was hauled before a sheriff to explain why he couldn’t queue on the road like the other motorists – he blamed his diabetes.

A sheriff told Angus Mitchell that he had driven as if he had a “death wish” before crashing on the A835 near Rogie Falls – about 10 miles west of Dingwall.

His solicitor told the court that Mitchell had panicked after experiencing symptoms as a result of his medical condition.

Mitchell, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on August 13 of last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver said the incident happened shortly before 5pm.

Car ran red light before blind bend

Ms Silver explained that a section of road on the A835 near Rogie Falls was temporarily reduced to one lane due to roadworks.

A temporary barrier was in place blocking one lane on a blind bend.

“It was impossible to see the opposite end of the roadworks,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

A witness joined the end of a queue of traffic at temporary lights.

The fiscal depute described how this witness saw Mitchell’s vehicle “approaching at speed”.

Mitchell’s car then pulled out and overtook “while the light was still red,” according to the witness.

“It continued to overtake the five vehicles in front, go through the red light and round the blind bend,” she said.

When the lights turned green, all the other queuing drivers followed Mitchell through the traffic lights and the village of Garve – and saw the result of Mitchell’s life choices.

“Approaching a bend coming out of Garve they observed the vehicle being driven by Mr Mitchell upside down in the middle of the road,” the fiscal depute said.

He did it as he ‘needed sweets’

At the scene, Mitchell told witnesses he was a diabetic and “needed sweets” resulting in a witness giving him a can of Coke.

A police officer travelling on the road came across the crash scene and called for an ambulance.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Mitchell, said his client was an insulin-dependent type-one diabetic.

On the day in question, he had travelled from his place of work at a quarry accessible only by sea to Oban.

Mitchell had then travelled on to Inverness, following a night shift as a supervisor during a week-on/week-off working pattern.

He had intended to continue to Ullapool and catch a ferry back to his home in Stornoway.

“He had stopped in Inverness and had not been feeling terribly well, but there was nothing of great concern. He had taken some Lucozade and had continued on his journey,” Mr Young said.

But as he travelled on the A835 Mitchell had begun to feel unwell and “thought that he was going to pass out”.

Mr Young said his client had been aware that there was a hotel five minutes up the road and had “panicked”.

“He was initially stationary and thereafter indicated to over take the vehicle in front of him,” he said.

‘Reckless in the extreme’

“He concedes that the following manoeuvre was reckless in the extreme.

Mr Young added: “He had assumed that the lights were about to change in his favour

“There had been a flow of traffic from the other direction that had stopped

“He acknowledges he couldn’t have known for certain that that was the case.”

The lawyer conceded his client had been fortunate that there was no oncoming traffic.

Mr Young said his client then “lost control of his vehicle and struck a verge” resulting the car flipping onto it’s roof.

“He is utterly dismayed at the course of conduct he took on this date,” he said.

“His mind was racing, he was trying to address the prospect of him passing out.

‘Panic attack’

“He thought at the time that he was acting rationally.

“It is clear at that stage he was having some form of panic attack.”

The court heard that Mitchell had been driving for “a significant period” with no incident and had since sought further medical intervention for his diabetic treatment.

This had been affected by the difference in his lifestyle during week-on week-off working which resulting in “a difference in the levels of insulin needed”.

“He appears to be genuinely contrite,” Mr Young concluded.

Sheriff Matheson told Mitchell: “I consider this to be an extremely dangerous piece of driving.

“It is on a stretch of road I’m all too familiar with, having had to deal with fatalities on it.

‘As if you had a death wish’

“One would hope that would cause drivers like yourself, who are local, to increase their level of concentration.

“You were driving on this occasion as if you had a death wish, it is your good luck that this did not come to pass.”

The sheriff banned Mitchell, of Sinclair Avenue, Stornoway, from the roads for 21 months after which he will have to sit and pass the extended test to drive.

She also fined him £940.