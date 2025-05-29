Russian spy ship intercepted off Outer Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Russian spy ship intercepted off Outer Hebrides

HMS Dragon was sent to monitored the intelligence gathering ship Yuri Ivanov as it loitered in UK waters.

By Ena Saracevic
Image shows Royal Navy and Russian vessels off the Outer Hebrides.
The Russian ship was sailing in the Outer Hebrides. It is one of a number to have been monitored in UK waters in recent days. Image: Royal Navy.

The Royal Navy has been watching a Russian spy ship spotted in the Outer Hebrides.

HMS Dragon – a Type 45 air-defence destroyer – monitored the Russian intelligence gathering vessel as it sailed in UK waters.

A Merlin helicopter was launched to help keep the Yuri Ivanov under surveillance while it was off the coast of Scotland.

Though the Royal Navy revealed details of the stand-off, it did not confirm the exact location.

The Russian vessel eventually headed north towards the Arctic.

Image shows Royal Navy and Russian Navy vessels off the Outer Hebrides.
HMS Dragon monitored the Russian intelligence gathering ship Yuri Ivanov as it loitered in waters off the Outer Hebrides. Image: Royal Navy.

Helicopter deployed during watch

The two vessels found themselves sharing the same waters shortly after the completion of a major NATO exercise – Formidable Shield – which took place nearby.

Elsewhere, HMS Ledbury, HMS Hurworth and 814 Naval Air Squadron were activated to shadow the another Russian vessel, the RFN Stoikiy.

The warship sailed west through the English Channel to meet two merchant vessels, Sparta IV and General Skobelev, which were returning from the Mediterranean.

The RFN Stoikiy in the English Channel. It was followed as it bet two Russian merchant ships.
The Royal Navy and Nato allies also shadowed the RFN Stoikiy in the English Channel. Image: Royal Navy.

The Steregushchiy-class Russian corvette subsequently escorted the two cargo ships back to the Baltic Sea.

HMS Ledbury met Stoikiy late on May 18, monitoring the warship through the Dover Strait during its westbound journey before HMS Hurworth took over on May 19, off Brighton.

Royal Navy monitors Russian ships in UK waters

Hurworth kept watch as the Stoikiy met the two merchant vessels south-west of Land’s End.

The minehunter then tracked the group eastbound through the Channel and into the North Sea until the operation ended on the afternoon of May 22.

The Merlin Mk2 from 814 Naval Air Squadron, based at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, monitored the Russian group.

Aircraft and warships from NATO allies were also involved.

Commanding officer of HMS Ledbury, Craig Clark, said: “Escorting Russian vessels through UK waters is a vital demonstration of our unwavering commitment to national security.”

Conversation