Driver knocked man from bike – then failed vision test

A pensioner driver knocked a man off his bike – then failed an eye test.

Allan Turner, 81, failed to spot the cyclist as he made a manoeuvre at a busy junction in Muir of Ord – west of Inverness – knocking the rider to the ground.

Turner’s licenced was subsequently medically revoked.

His solicitor said he has since undergone a cataract operation and now hopes to regain his licence.

Turner appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving by failing to keep a proper lookout and colliding with the cyclist on August 6 last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that it was shortly before 11am when the incident occurred at the junction of Seaforth Road and Great North Road in Muir of Ord.

Driver ‘failed to give way’

She said the cyclist had been approaching the junction when he saw the car driven by Mr Turner.

The car “pulled out, turning right” and failed “to give way to the complainer”.

The fiscal depute said the car “made contact” with the cyclist and pushed him towards the kerb before knocking him from his bike.

The cyclist suffered a bleeding knee.

“A short time later, Mr Turner has walked out of the Co-op and approached him to apologise,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Turner, told the court his client was a retired consultant surgeon for the NHS.

He had been returning from a fitness class at the local church on the day in question.

Mr Young said Turner had been driving since 1964 “without any form of incident”.

On the day in question, he said his client had been at the busy junction – which incorporates a blind bend and blind summit, and his attention had been focused on another vehicle approaching him.

Turner had waited for this car to pass before starting his manoeuvre – but had not spotted the cyclist.

Mr Young added: “He had not been aware of the cyclist.

“The cyclist had, in his view, been obscured by the oncoming vehicle.”

“The vehicle in question had passed him, and he, thereafter, was in a position to pass and turn into the Co-op.

“As he did so, he became aware of the cyclist. There was little time for him to react.

“A collision occurred . He immediately provided assistance and apologised.”

‘A matter of regret’

Mr Young added: “It is a matter of regret to him that he failed to observe the cyclist.”

The court heard that police had carried out a vision test, which Turner had failed.

This was despite Turner having attended the optometrist the day before and having no changes made to his prescription.

Mr Young said Turner had since undergone a cataract operation and hoped to regain his license.

Sheriff Sara Matheson handed Turner three penalty points and ordered him to pay the cyclist £450 in compensation.