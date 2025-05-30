Driver knocked man from bike – then failed vision test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Driver knocked man from bike – then failed vision test

Retired NHS consultant Allan Turner, 83, has subsequently undergone a cataract operation and hopes to regain his licence, which was medically revoked.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place at a bust junction in Muir of Ord. Image: Google Street View
A pensioner driver knocked a man off his bike – then failed an eye test.

Allan Turner, 81, failed to spot the cyclist as he made a manoeuvre at a busy junction in Muir of Ord – west of Inverness – knocking the rider to the ground.

Turner’s licenced was subsequently medically revoked.

His solicitor said he has since undergone a cataract operation and now hopes to regain his licence.

Turner appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving by failing to keep a proper lookout and colliding with the cyclist on August 6 last year.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told the court that it was shortly before 11am when the incident occurred at the junction of Seaforth Road and Great North Road in Muir of Ord.

Driver ‘failed to give way’

She said the cyclist had been approaching the junction when he saw the car driven by Mr Turner.

The car “pulled out, turning right” and failed “to give way to the complainer”.

The fiscal depute said the car “made contact” with the cyclist and pushed him towards the kerb before knocking him from his bike.

The cyclist suffered a bleeding knee.

“A short time later, Mr Turner has walked out of the Co-op and approached him to apologise,” Ms Silver told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Turner, told the court his client was a retired consultant surgeon for the NHS.

He had been returning from a fitness class at the local church on the day in question.

Mr Young said Turner had been driving since 1964 “without any form of incident”.

On the day in question, he said his client had been at the busy junction – which incorporates a blind bend and blind summit, and his attention had been focused on another vehicle approaching him.

Turner had waited for this car to pass before starting his manoeuvre – but had not spotted the cyclist.

Mr Young added: “He had not been aware of the cyclist.

“The cyclist had, in his view, been obscured by the oncoming vehicle.”

“The vehicle in question had passed him, and he, thereafter, was in a position to pass and turn into the Co-op.

“As he did so, he became aware of the cyclist. There was little time for him to react.

“A collision occurred . He immediately provided assistance and apologised.”

‘A matter of regret’

Mr Young added: “It is a matter of regret to him that he failed to observe the cyclist.”

The court heard that police had carried out a vision test, which Turner had failed.

This was despite Turner having attended the optometrist the day before and having no changes made to his prescription.

Mr Young said Turner had since undergone a cataract operation and hoped to regain his license.

Sheriff Sara Matheson handed Turner three penalty points and ordered him to pay the cyclist £450 in compensation.