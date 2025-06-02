Mull interior designer to transform island mansion for new BBC series

A Scottish island could soon be home to the perfect getaway thanks to a west Highland interior designer.

Banjo Beale, a TV presenter and author from the Isle of Mull, is attempting to rescue a house on the neighbouring island of Ulva by transforming it into a stylish hotel.

Once an enchanting Regency home, the abandoned Ulva House mansion fell into a state of disrepair.

Bought by the community in 2018, the former residence of the first Governor of Australia, Lachlan MacQuarrie, has been under renovation.

With just 14 people left on the west coast island, Banjo – who is best known for hosting the award winning series Designing the Hebrides – is teaming up with his husband Ro to transform the fortunes of the crumbling house and the local community.

Relocating to the Isle of Mull’s neighbouring island, the couple fear they have “lost the plot.”

Banjo, winner of Interior Design Masters in 2022, said: “This is my biggest project yet with an absolute nightmare of a client – myself. Ro and I have officially lost the plot.

“We’re going to try and rescue a crumbling, abandoned manor on the wild and windswept Isle of Ulva.

“With 16 residents, no (tarmac) roads and no clue how we’re going to pull it off, it’s going to be my boldest and muddiest adventure yet.

“There’ll be midges, madness, and hopefully a miracle or two.”

Banjo’s husband Ro, added: “I thought we were just here for a quiet escape, next thing I know, I’m knee-deep in filth, chasing pigs out of the hallway, and somehow in charge of sourcing vintage chandelier crystals from 1855.

“Banjo calls it a vision; I call it grounds for divorce.”

Ulva House renovation project to feature in new BBC series

The ambitious project will be captured in a new six-part BBC series, Banjo and Ro’s Grand Island Hotel.

Filming for the show will take place over the next five months.

The series will capture the trials and tribulations, and community spirit it takes to bring Ulva House back to life.

It is expected to hit TV screens next year.

Wendy Rattray, executive producer, said: “An abandoned house, a wild, untamed landscape. No road access. No running water. Barely any electricity.

“Banjo and Ro may have lost the plot but have no shortage of dreams and schemes as they attempt the most staggering of transformations in one of the most magical parts of the UK.

“We’re delighted to be joining Banjo and Ro on this real world, high stakes renovation as they attempt to turn around the fortunes of this once stunning mansion and breathe new life into the island.”

Steve Allen, BBC Scotland’s executive producer, added: “Combining the nation’s love of interior design and renovation, this series will be full of emotion, skill, and heart. Set amongst a stunning Hebrides backdrop, the weather might not always be warm, but the welcome to Ulva will be.”