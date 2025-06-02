Mull interior designer to transform island mansion for new BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Mull interior designer to transform island mansion for new BBC series

Ulva House could soon become a must-see destination on the west coast.

By Michelle Henderson
Banjo Beale and husband Ro outside Ulva House.
Banjo and Ro's Grand Island Hotel will hit screens next year. Image: BBC

A Scottish island could soon be home to the perfect getaway thanks to a west Highland interior designer.

Banjo Beale, a TV presenter and author from the Isle of Mull, is attempting to rescue a house on the neighbouring island of Ulva by transforming it into a stylish hotel.

Once an enchanting Regency home, the abandoned Ulva House mansion fell into a state of disrepair.

Bought by the community in 2018, the former residence of the first Governor of Australia, Lachlan MacQuarrie, has been under renovation.

With just 14 people left on the west coast island, Banjo – who is best known for hosting the award winning series Designing the Hebrides –  is teaming up with his husband Ro to transform the fortunes of the crumbling house and the local community.

Relocating to the Isle of Mull’s neighbouring island, the couple fear they have “lost the plot.”

Banjo, winner of Interior Design Masters in 2022, said: “This is my biggest project yet with an absolute nightmare of a client – myself. Ro and I have officially lost the plot.

“We’re going to try and rescue a crumbling, abandoned manor on the wild and windswept Isle of Ulva.

“With 16 residents, no (tarmac) roads and no clue how we’re going to pull it off, it’s going to be my boldest and muddiest adventure yet.

“There’ll be midges, madness, and hopefully a miracle or two.”

View overlooking the Isle of Ulva in the distance.
Ulva House on the Isle of Ulva, adjacent to the Isle of Mull, could soon be a thriving rural hotel. Image: richardkellettphotography

Banjo’s husband Ro, added: “I thought we were just here for a quiet escape, next thing I know, I’m knee-deep in filth, chasing pigs out of the hallway, and somehow in charge of sourcing vintage chandelier crystals from 1855.

“Banjo calls it a vision; I call it grounds for divorce.”

Ulva House renovation project to feature in new BBC series

The ambitious project will be captured in a new six-part BBC series, Banjo and Ro’s Grand Island Hotel.

Filming for the show will take place over the next five months.

The series will capture the trials and tribulations, and community spirit it takes to bring Ulva House back to life.

It is expected to hit TV screens next year.

Wendy Rattray, executive producer, said: “An abandoned house, a wild, untamed landscape. No road access. No running water. Barely any electricity.

“Banjo and Ro may have lost the plot but have no shortage of dreams and schemes as they attempt the most staggering of transformations in one of the most magical parts of the UK.

“We’re delighted to be joining Banjo and Ro on this real world, high stakes renovation as they attempt to turn around the fortunes of this once stunning mansion and breathe new life into the island.”

Steve Allen, BBC Scotland’s executive producer, added: “Combining the nation’s love of interior design and renovation, this series will be full of emotion, skill, and heart. Set amongst a stunning Hebrides backdrop, the weather might not always be warm, but the welcome to Ulva will be.”

