Body found in search for missing Isle of Lewis woman Alison MacDonald

A body has been found in the search for a woman missing in the Isle of Lewis.

Alison MacDonald, 58, had last been seen in the Lighthill area of Back between 10am and 11am on Sunday.

Police were carrying out extensive inquiries to trace her and issued an appeal to the public for help earlier today

Officers have now confirmed that the body of a woman was recovered near the village of Back around 6:10pm on Sunday, June 1.

The family of 58-year-old Alison MacDonald has been informed.

Officers confirmed there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.