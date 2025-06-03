24-hour Fort William fuel station plans unveiled as ‘demand grows’

Lochaber drivers could soon be able to top up their tanks at all hours of the day, thanks to plans for a 24-hour petrol station in Fort William.

Motor Fuel Group, operators of Morrisons Petrol Stations, have unveiled plans to increase their opening hours at their store.

The station, located off Carmichael Way, is open from 6am until midnight each day.

However, bosses say they are eager to extend operations to meet ‘growing demand’ during the impending summer season.

The proposals have been lodged with the Highland Council’s planning team, awaiting approval.

Could Fort William have a 24-hour petrol station?

Bosses are aiming to obtain a Certificate of Lawfulness to increase operations on site.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Motor Fuel Group said: “This application has been submitted to enable us to better support the local community with our offering and to satisfy increases in demand during peak holiday seasons.”

The fuel station would be the third of its kind in the Lochaber town.

Nearby Esso and Shell garages already operate a 24-hour service.

Inverness drive-thru coffee shop plans up in the air

Motor Fuel Group struck a deal with Morrisons in April last year, acquiring 337 of the supermarket’s petrol forecourts and another 400 associated sites for £2.5bn.

Earlier this year, MFG lodged plans for a drive-thru coffee shop within the grounds of Morrison’s supermarket on Millburn Road in Inverness.

Councillors placed doubt on the venture over environmental concerns.

The council’s transport planning team said it had no objection to the principle of a new coffee shop.

However, the drive-thru element was a cause for concern.