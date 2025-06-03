24-hour Fort William fuel station plans unveiled as ‘demand grows’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

24-hour Fort William fuel station plans unveiled as ‘demand grows’

Motor Fuel Group has lodged proposals to increase opening hours.

By Michelle Henderson
View of Fort William petrol station.
Morrisons Petrol Station in Fort William could soon be open 24-hours. Image: Google Maps.

Lochaber drivers could soon be able to top up their tanks at all hours of the day, thanks to plans for a 24-hour petrol station in Fort William.

Motor Fuel Group, operators of Morrisons Petrol Stations, have unveiled plans to increase their opening hours at their store.

The station, located off Carmichael Way, is open from 6am until midnight each day.

However, bosses say they are eager to extend operations to meet ‘growing demand’ during the impending summer season.

The proposals have been lodged with the Highland Council’s planning team, awaiting approval.

Could Fort William have a 24-hour petrol station?

Bosses are aiming to obtain a Certificate of Lawfulness to increase operations on site.

Facade overlooking Morrisons store front and car park.
Motor Fuel Group operates more than 300 Morrisons forecourts, similar to the one opposite the retailers Fort William store. Image: Google Maps.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Motor Fuel Group said: “This application has been submitted to enable us to better support the local community with our offering and to satisfy increases in demand during peak holiday seasons.”

The fuel station would be the third of its kind in the Lochaber town.

Nearby Esso and Shell garages already operate a 24-hour service.

Inverness drive-thru coffee shop plans up in the air

Motor Fuel Group struck a deal with Morrisons in April last year, acquiring 337 of the supermarket’s petrol forecourts and another 400 associated sites for £2.5bn.

Earlier this year, MFG lodged plans for a drive-thru coffee shop within the grounds of Morrison’s supermarket on Millburn Road in Inverness.

Councillors placed doubt on the venture over environmental concerns.

The council’s transport planning team said it had no objection to the principle of a new coffee shop.

However, the drive-thru element was a cause for concern.

Conversation