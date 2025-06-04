Orkney bins could be made bigger as part of drive to get households to recycle more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney bins could be made bigger as part of drive to get households to recycle more

Orkney Islands Council officers are to looking at changes which would increase recycling rates while also saving money

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney bins
Recycling bins may get bigger if the council's new plans are found to be feasible. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Making household recycling bins in Orkney bigger is one of many cost-saving measures under consideration for the council’s waste services.

Councillors have given the green light to investigations as part of a new waste strategy.

A report viewed at yesterday’s Development and Infrastructure Committee set out a number of changes the council could make.

Options include making recycling bins bigger to reduce pick-ups, reducing the size of replacement bins and making changes to vehicles.

The end-goal of these changes would be to save money while also meeting future legislation and regulation requirements.

Orkney bins collections: What might change?

One area strategy recommends looking at is using an “expanded” kerbside bin collection.

This would see a wider range of recycling materials picked up by council’s bin lorries.

To incentivize Orcadians using the expanded service, the council would provide them with bigger green recycling bins.

Aside from those used for glass, the bin size could be increased from 140 litres to 240 litres.

Orkney islands council
Orkney council chambers in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

The report also states that the grey/blue bins used for normal rubbish could be reduced to 180 litres when a replacement is required.

This would follow an “assessment” by the council.

The “expanded” service aims to increase recycling rates by 8%, or by 1,295 tonnes.

However, more work needs to be done to understand the cost benefits.

There would be no change to the frequency of collections under that plan, but another option mentioned in the report would be moving to a three-weekly collection cycle.

What else does the report recommend?

No changes have been agreed at the moment. The plan which could mean bigger bin sizes is one of many options to be investigated.

The report viewed and backed by councillors only gets investigations underway to see what is feasible.

Council officers will be looking into around 19 changes that could be made to waste services. These are graded from high-priority to low.

Special uplifts are set to rise in price.
Many elements of the services covering waste will be investigated to see where efficiencies can be found. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

The high-priority areas for investigation include:

  • Preparing for forthcoming changes to policies and regulations.
  • Assessing the council’s current fleet of recycling vehicles.
  • Understanding whether communities on Orkney’s islands can play a “different role” to make recycling more effective.
  • Considering the business case for Stromness and Hatston household recycling waste centres to deliver efficiencies.

Examples of medium or low-priority recommendations include investigating food waste capture and recycling and continuing to negotiate for discounted home composting units.

