Orkney bins could be made bigger as part of drive to get households to recycle more

Making household recycling bins in Orkney bigger is one of many cost-saving measures under consideration for the council’s waste services.

Councillors have given the green light to investigations as part of a new waste strategy.

A report viewed at yesterday’s Development and Infrastructure Committee set out a number of changes the council could make.

Options include making recycling bins bigger to reduce pick-ups, reducing the size of replacement bins and making changes to vehicles.

The end-goal of these changes would be to save money while also meeting future legislation and regulation requirements.

Orkney bins collections: What might change?

One area strategy recommends looking at is using an “expanded” kerbside bin collection.

This would see a wider range of recycling materials picked up by council’s bin lorries.

To incentivize Orcadians using the expanded service, the council would provide them with bigger green recycling bins.

Aside from those used for glass, the bin size could be increased from 140 litres to 240 litres.

The report also states that the grey/blue bins used for normal rubbish could be reduced to 180 litres when a replacement is required.

This would follow an “assessment” by the council.

The “expanded” service aims to increase recycling rates by 8%, or by 1,295 tonnes.

However, more work needs to be done to understand the cost benefits.

There would be no change to the frequency of collections under that plan, but another option mentioned in the report would be moving to a three-weekly collection cycle.

What else does the report recommend?

No changes have been agreed at the moment. The plan which could mean bigger bin sizes is one of many options to be investigated.

The report viewed and backed by councillors only gets investigations underway to see what is feasible.

Council officers will be looking into around 19 changes that could be made to waste services. These are graded from high-priority to low.

The high-priority areas for investigation include:

Preparing for forthcoming changes to policies and regulations.

Assessing the council’s current fleet of recycling vehicles.

Understanding whether communities on Orkney’s islands can play a “different role” to make recycling more effective.

Considering the business case for Stromness and Hatston household recycling waste centres to deliver efficiencies.

Examples of medium or low-priority recommendations include investigating food waste capture and recycling and continuing to negotiate for discounted home composting units.

