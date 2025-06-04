Highland primary school with zero pupils SAVED from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland primary school with zero pupils SAVED from closure

Concerns were raised that closing the school could "kill off" the rural community.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
badcaul primary school view
Badcaul Primary School when it was last open in 2021. Image: Google Maps

A Highland school with no active pupils has been saved from closure by councillors after concerns were raised it risked “killing off a community”.

Badcaul Primary School has been mothballed since 2022, which means while the school has been temporarily closed it may reopen in future.

Since then, pupils there have been relocated to Ullapool primary school, which requires a 60-mile round trip.

Education officials have described mothballing a “temporary measure” and said it is “not good practice to keep schools mothballed for year after year” in their report recommending a permanent closure of the school.

However, councillors today narrowly voted to save the school, which means it will remain mothballed for the foreseeable future until potential pupils arrive in 2028.

Unused school doesn’t ‘galvanise community spirit’

Councillor Sarah Atkin lived in the area as a new mum, before becoming a Black Isle councillor.

She argued closing the school would not restrict the area from having a school again in the future, if “creative, out-of-the-box thinking” in the area brought more families in.

She said: “Continued mothballing means that this building remains closed and unused potentially for years.

From the school at Badcaul, the drive to Ullapool primary sits at 31.4miles each way. Image: Google Maps.

“It’s an unused building and that doesn’t galvanise community spirit. There’s surely potential for the community to lease this building and bring it back to life.”

Skye councillor Drew Millar reiterated there were no school age children in the catchment, and the council could be “giving an asset to the community” rather than taking one away.

‘Badcaul school closure plans risk killing off a community’

Despite the lack of pupils at the mothballed school, Sutherland councillor Marianne Hutchison brought forward proposals to keep the building ticking over.

She said: “Since the report was published, the outlook has changed.

“The construction of a major fish farm facility is well underway at Badcaul and should be operational this year, offering new employment opportunities.”

Councillor Hutchison noted the work of officers but added there was vocal opposition to the closure from local groups and there is ongoing work on nearby community housing.

Badcaul Primary will remain mothballed for a little while longer. Image: Google Maps.

Skye councillor Ruraidh Stewart called plans to shut the school entirely “short-sighted” and risked “killing off a community.”

He added discouraging families from moving to rural areas by shutting schools “goes directly against our aims of addressing rural depopulation.”

Sutherland councillor Richard Gale said schools are generally the “heart of the community” and questioned why the report stated it would have “no impact” on children.

Education officer Ian Jackson replied this was due to the lack of active pupils at the school since January 2022.

The consultation on closing the school was conducted over two months last year, and in February councillors agreed to defer any decision to close the school until now.

The decision to keep the school in limbo passed by just one vote.

What of other Highland schools?

Councillors unanimously voted to begin the process of closing the primary school in Kinlochewe due to children in the catchment being “happy and settled” at other schools.

The school has also been mothballed since 2022, and a council report said there is “no evidence that the school would be viable in the future.”

An agreement was also reached to move ahead with the relocation of St Clement’s school in Dingwall to a planned community hub in the town.

