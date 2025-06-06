Why Orkney has faced highest rise in house prices in Scotland since pandemic with shocking 60% increase

The average price of a house in Orkney has risen by over 60% in the last five years – the steepest rise of any council area in Scotland.

According to figures from the UK house Price Index, Orkney’s house prices have outpaced the Scottish average nearly three times.

The rise seen in Orkney is higher than any other council area with the next highest rises in Midlothian at 48% and Glasgow at 38%.

We have analysed what has happened to Orkney house prices, compared them to other islands and asked a local estate agent why they have increased so much.

Timeline of Orkney house prices since pandemic

According to analysis from the Office of National Statistics, Orkney’s house prices dipped during the first year of the pandemic.

But when the rises began, they were significant.

In April, May, June and July 2021, property prices rose by over 30% each month.

A wave of similarly steep hikes was seen in April, May, June and July 2022 as house prices rose by more than 20% in each of those months.

The first reductions in house prices since December 2020 didn’t come until April 2023 and continued month-on-month until January 2024.

However, these reductions were all under 11%, with prices only reducing by more than 10% twice during that period.

Prices then began to rise again in April last year, although at a far more modest rate that before.

They steadily increased up to a peak of 14.3% rise in January this year.

That escalation curbed slightly with a further 11.7% rise in February and 11.8% in March.

So where does this leave Orkney house prices since the beginning of lockdown up to this year?

At the beginning of lockdown, March 2020, the average house price in Orkney was £131,476.

As of March this year, five years later, the provisional average house price as of March 2025 was £215,580 – a staggering rise of 63.9%.

How do Orkney house prices compare with other islands?

The Scottish average for the price of a house in March 2020 was £151,856.

By March this year that had increased to £186,000, a rise of 22.4%

What about Orkney’s islands cousins? Over the same five-year period, Shetland saw a 26.1% rise in prices – not far off the Scottish average.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles Council area saw a 36.2% rise.

While Orkney may have seen the highest percentage rise, it still doesn’t have the highest average house price.

That title belongs to East Renfrewshire, with an average house price of £295,545.

Shetland also has a higher average price than Orkney despite it’s more modest rise, at £229,663.

Why has Orkney seen such a steep rise?

It’s worth bearing in mind that any statistics that come from Orkney can show wild swings.

This is because it produces a lower data set than other larger areas.

In this case, a small number of very expensive homes being sold could heavily affect Orkney’s average house price.

However, long-term trends provide a more reliable picture.

News of high house prices, while unpleasant, will come as no shock to many Orcadians trying to buy.

Karen Allan is the founder and owner of K Allan Properties, a local estate agent.

She began selling houses just before lockdown got under way. Before that she and her husband had been developing properties for years.

As such, she has developed a good understanding of the local market over the last 20 years.

She said: “Orkney has a strong market. A lot of stock is circulating between all the agents on the island consistently all year round.

“Pre-pandemic was a lot cheaper, there is no two ways about that.

“The prices have shot up to an unbelievable level.”

‘Orkney house prices went too high during Covid’

Asked why this is, she said: “During Covid, our rural lifestyle was extremely desirable.

“This resulted in properties selling at inflated prices.

“This naturally led to inflation on market data and home report valuations rose substantially as a result.

“Prices went a bit too high, and we started to see properties reduce across to the island.

“Stock took a bit longer to sell at certain stages, especially when the mortgage rates went very high.

“There was no choice but to stabilise this with a sensible starting point when going to market.”

Asked about the effect this has all had on local buyers she said it has been a tough pill to swallow for them.

“It took a long time, but I feel the locals have sadly had no option but to accept the prices and the offers over price tags.

“I feel harsh saying this. It wasn’t accepted easily in the beginning of the housing boom.

“It was hard at first as we were in an unprecedented market after lockdown.

“Locals were sadly being deflated with multiple rejections. It really was a harsh time for them.

Despite this, she said she continues to advise people on how to make a move.

“It’s not impossible and my 19-year-old son making it onto the property ladder recently is testament to that.

“Ultimately, financial planning is key to achieving this and the bigger a deposit you have, the better chance you’ll have of making it happen.”

