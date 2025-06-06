Why Orkney has faced highest rise in house prices in Scotland since pandemic with shocking 60% increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Orkney has faced highest rise in house prices in Scotland since pandemic with shocking 60% increase

Local estate agents say the market was "unprecedented" following lockdown and locals have had "no option but to accept prices".

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney house prices
Kirkwall, Orkney. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

The average price of a house in Orkney has risen by over 60% in the last five years – the steepest rise of any council area in Scotland.

According to figures from the UK house Price Index, Orkney’s house prices have outpaced the Scottish average nearly three times.

The rise seen in Orkney is higher than any other council area with the next highest rises in Midlothian at 48% and Glasgow at 38%.

We have analysed what has happened to Orkney house prices, compared them to other islands and asked a local estate agent why they have increased so much. 

Timeline of Orkney house prices since pandemic

According to analysis from the Office of National Statistics, Orkney’s house prices dipped during the first year of the pandemic.

But when the rises began, they were significant.

In April, May, June and July 2021, property prices rose by over 30% each month.

A wave of similarly steep hikes was seen in April, May, June and July 2022 as house prices rose by more than 20% in each of those months.

The first reductions in house prices since December 2020 didn’t come until April 2023 and continued month-on-month until January 2024.

However, these reductions were all under 11%, with prices only reducing by more than 10% twice during that period.

Prices then began to rise again in April last year, although at a far more modest rate that before.

They steadily increased up to a peak of 14.3% rise in January this year.

That escalation curbed slightly with a further 11.7% rise in February and 11.8% in March.

So where does this leave Orkney house prices since the beginning of lockdown up to this year?

At the beginning of lockdown, March 2020, the average house price in Orkney was £131,476.

As of March this year, five years later, the provisional average house price as of March 2025 was £215,580 – a staggering rise of 63.9%.

How do Orkney house prices compare with other islands?

The Scottish average for the price of a house in March 2020 was £151,856.

By March this year that had increased to £186,000, a rise of 22.4%

What about Orkney’s islands cousins? Over the same five-year period, Shetland saw a 26.1% rise in prices – not far off the Scottish average.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles Council area saw a 36.2% rise.

While Orkney may have seen the highest percentage rise, it still doesn’t have the highest average house price.

That title belongs to East Renfrewshire, with an average house price of £295,545.

Shetland also has a higher average price than Orkney despite it’s more modest rise, at £229,663.

Why has Orkney seen such a steep rise?

It’s worth bearing in mind that any statistics that come from Orkney can show wild swings.

This is because it produces a lower data set than other larger areas.

In this case, a small number of very expensive homes being sold could heavily affect Orkney’s average house price.

However, long-term trends provide a more reliable picture.

News of high house prices, while unpleasant, will come as no shock to many Orcadians trying to buy.

Buyers were attracted to Orkney during the pandemic due to the rural life style. Image: Shutterstock

Karen Allan is the founder and owner of K Allan Properties, a local estate agent.

She began selling houses just before lockdown got under way. Before that she and her husband had been developing properties for years.

As such, she has developed a good understanding of the local market over the last 20 years.

She said: “Orkney has a strong market. A lot of stock is circulating between all the agents on the island consistently all year round.

“Pre-pandemic was a lot cheaper, there is no two ways about that.

“The prices have shot up to an unbelievable level.”

‘Orkney house prices went too high during Covid’

Asked why this is, she said: “During Covid, our rural lifestyle was extremely desirable.

“This resulted in properties selling at inflated prices.

“This naturally led to inflation on market data and home report valuations rose substantially as a result.

“Prices went a bit too high, and we started to see properties reduce across to the island.

“Stock took a bit longer to sell at certain stages, especially when the mortgage rates went very high.

Karen Allan from K Allan Properties. Image: Supplied by Karen Allan.

“There was no choice but to stabilise this with a sensible starting point when going to market.”

Asked about the effect this has all had on local buyers she said it has been a tough pill to swallow for them.

“It took a long time, but I feel the locals have sadly had no option but to accept the prices and the offers over price tags.

“I feel harsh saying this. It wasn’t accepted easily in the beginning of the housing boom.

“It was hard at first as we were in an unprecedented market after lockdown.

“Locals were sadly being deflated with multiple rejections. It really was a harsh time for them.

Despite this, she said she continues to advise people on how to make a move.

“It’s not impossible and my 19-year-old son making it onto the property ladder recently is testament to that.

“Ultimately, financial planning is key to achieving this and the bigger a deposit you have, the better chance you’ll have of making it happen.”

