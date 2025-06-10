School prom photos: Lochaber High School’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Lochaber High School prom was the place to be for the Class of 2025 as they made their fond farewells in style.

They gathered in black tie style to party together for the last time. Gowns and mortar boards also put in an appearance.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Lochaber High prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Lochaber High School prom 2025

Read more west coast stories:

Roybridge mum of school refuser with autism tells of desperate fight for help

Obituary: Steven Pollok, husband, dad and experienced Fort William climber