School prom photos: Lochaber High School’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

School prom photos: Lochaber High School’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball

Students and staff had a great night as they partied together for the last time.

Lochaber High School pupils gathered for the last time to celebrate as a year group. Image: Lochaber High School
Lochaber High School pupils gathered for the last time to celebrate as a year group. Image: Lochaber High School
By Sarah Bruce

Lochaber High School prom was the place to be for the Class of 2025 as they made their fond farewells in style.

They gathered in black tie style to party together for the last time. Gowns and mortar boards also put in an appearance.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

The Lochaber High prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east.

Lochaber High School prom 2025

Lochaber High students enjoy a last hurrah. Image: Lochaber High School
Lochaber High pupils gather to celebrate. Image: Lochaber High School
Smiles for the camera. Image: Lochaber High School
Lochaber High students enjoy a last hurrah. Image: Lochaber High School
Pupils gather for the last time to celebrate as a year group at Lochaber High School prom. Image: Lochaber High School

Read more west coast stories:

Roybridge mum of school refuser with autism tells of desperate fight for help

Obituary: Steven Pollok, husband, dad and experienced Fort William climber

Conversation