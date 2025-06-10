Highlands & Islands School prom photos: Lochaber High School’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Students and staff had a great night as they partied together for the last time. Lochaber High School pupils gathered for the last time to celebrate as a year group. Image: Lochaber High School By Sarah Bruce June 10 2025, 5:00 pm June 10 2025, 5:00 pm Share School prom photos: Lochaber High School’s Class of 2025 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6776019/school-prom-fort-william-lochaber-high-school-2025-leavers/ Copy Link 0 comment Lochaber High School prom was the place to be for the Class of 2025 as they made their fond farewells in style. They gathered in black tie style to party together for the last time. Gowns and mortar boards also put in an appearance. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. The Lochaber High prom is the latest to feature in our Class of ’25 series, in which we showcase pictures from leavers’ proms and dances across the north and north-east. Lochaber High School prom 2025 Lochaber High students enjoy a last hurrah. Image: Lochaber High School Lochaber High pupils gather to celebrate. Image: Lochaber High School Smiles for the camera. Image: Lochaber High School Lochaber High students enjoy a last hurrah. Image: Lochaber High School Pupils gather for the last time to celebrate as a year group at Lochaber High School prom. Image: Lochaber High School Read more west coast stories: Roybridge mum of school refuser with autism tells of desperate fight for help Obituary: Steven Pollok, husband, dad and experienced Fort William climber
Conversation