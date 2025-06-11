Famous actress trades in BAFTAs for bar work in tiny Highland village

Award-winning actress and writer Ruth Jones has been swapping showbiz for seafood and serenity in the Scottish Highlands.

The Welsh actress – best known for writing, creating and starring in Gavin and Stacey alongside James Corden – has become a familiar face in the small fishing village of Lochinver.

In between award-winning turns on stage and screen, Jones leads a slightly quieter life at her second home in Lochinver.

The actress co-owns the village’s popular seafood restaurant Peet’s, alongside her husband David Peet.

During her frequent visits to the village, the actress has been spotted trading BAFTAs for bar work at Peet’s.

Many a customer has found themselves being served food and drinks by the star.

Jones and her husband, a television producer, opened the restaurant in 2014.

They did so a year after buying a holiday home in the village, having fallen in love with the area.

The restaurant has proved popular with locals and tourists alike, serving freshly caught seafood and other local produce.

Ruth Jones’s secret Highland escape

Although Jones still lives mainly in Cardiff, it is believed she rarely goes more than a few months without visiting her Highland escape.

Their holiday home, bought in 2013 for £240,000, sits in a secluded bay with views of Mount Suilven.

Jones’s husband David is said to be a more frequent visitor, to check in on the bustling local restaurant.

The couple married in 1999 after meeting at BBC Wales and have worked together several times.

They notably collaborated on Sky series Stella, in which Jones played the lead role.

Jones has also written several bestselling novels.

She was awarded an MBE in 2014 for her contributions to entertainment.

Aside from Gavin and Stacey, she has also appeared in hit television shows Fat Friends and Little Britain.

Despite her fame, Jones is regularly spotted out and about in the tranquil Highland town.

She is also an avid supporter of the RNLI and has publicly praised the Lochinver crew for their hard work.

Last month the actress was honoured with a BAFTA award for best female performance in a comedy category for playing Nessa in Gavin and Stacey: The Finale.