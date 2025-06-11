Why Highland couple’s plan for permanent home in garden was refused in favour of short-term let

A couple seeking to turn their short-term let and yoga suite next door into a full-time Highland home has been refused by councillors.

A plan to convert the space into a house was denied on grounds the planning documents were inaccurate and the buildings are too close to one another.

The Highland pair were previously granted permission for the building next to their current home, which forms a yoga studio and short-term let space.

Mr and Mrs McEvoy of Sallachy, near Kyle or Lochalsh, said it was “hard to understand” why planners couldn’t see the value of a new home over a short-term let.

However, councillors agreed with planners that requirements for short -term lets and permanent homes are different – and unanimously refused the application.

What were the plans?

John and Penny McEvoy initially submitted plans back in 2023 for a two-floor building adjacent to their current home Anam Cara in Sallachy.

The plans were approved in the same year and included a yoga studio on the ground floor, with space for a short-term let upstairs.

However, a year later, Mr and Mrs McEvoy decided they no longer wanted a yoga studio or a short-term let and instead asked for permission to turn the building into a permanent home.

On submission of the new application, council planners changed their minds about the plans and told the couple their proposal “fails to be in keeping with local character.”

Owners say council decision ‘hard to understand’

In an appeal submitted to planners, the couple raised questions about the decision.

They said: “The building is an acceptable design for approval as a short-term holiday let.

“It surely remains acceptable if it were used longer term as an individual dwelling. The building and setting do not change.

“How it can now be seen as detrimental when it was previously deemed to be suitable is hard to understand.”

‘Problematic’ plans for council planners

Principal planner Bruce Strachan told councillors short-term lets and permanent homes have different standards.

He said: “The planning service has concerns about the building being used as a separate dwellinghouse as it believes to be contrary to the pattern of development locally and would impact on amenity.”

Mr Strachan also added the “proposed site access is problematic”, partly due to the building being constructed several metres further forward than was drawn in the plans.

This meant plans to build a driveway with a turning area to access the property, as required by council rules, would need extensive work to complete.

Plans for home ‘not acceptable’

Skye councillor Drew Millar told the planning committee he found the application “quite astonishing” as short-term lets are “completely different” from a permanent home.

He said: “I think the gap between the two houses is far too small and I have real concerns about the capability without huge earthworks to create a car park and a turning area.

“It certainly doesn’t meet the standards of a full time home.”

Mr Millar added the move could set the precedent of other short-term lets applying to become “completely wrong” houses.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban raised issues about access to the property, which has a sizeable drop down from the nearest road.

Wester Ross councillor Isabelle Campbell said the couple should “be happy with the short-term let” as it’s “more suitable.”

Committee chairman Paul Oldam agreed and said he was “in the same mind” as other councillors.

He added: “If this had come cold as an application for a new house in this location it would not have been acceptable.”

The appeal was then refused, with the space permitted to remain as a short-term let and yoga studio.

