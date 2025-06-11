Why Highland couple’s plan for permanent home in garden was refused in favour of short-term let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Why Highland couple’s plan for permanent home in garden was refused in favour of short-term let

One councillor said it could create a precedent for others in the Highlands to turn their short term lets into full-time homes.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The couple's current home under construction back in 2011. Image: Google Maps
The couple's current home under construction back in 2011. Image: Google Maps

A couple seeking to turn their short-term let and yoga suite next door into a full-time Highland home has been refused by councillors.

A plan to convert the space into a house was denied on grounds the planning documents were inaccurate and the buildings are too close to one another.

The Highland pair were previously granted permission for the building next to their current home, which forms a yoga studio and short-term let space.

Mr and Mrs McEvoy of Sallachy, near Kyle or Lochalsh, said it was “hard to understand” why planners couldn’t see the value of a new home over a short-term let.

However, councillors agreed with planners that requirements for short -term lets and permanent homes are different – and unanimously refused the application.

What were the plans?

John and Penny McEvoy initially submitted plans back in 2023 for a two-floor building adjacent to their current home Anam Cara in Sallachy.

The plans were approved in the same year and included a yoga studio on the ground floor, with space for a short-term let upstairs.

Council officers visited the new building when it was under construction. Image: Highland Council Planning.

However, a year later, Mr and Mrs McEvoy decided they no longer wanted a yoga studio or a short-term let and instead asked for permission to turn the building into a permanent home.

On submission of the new application, council planners changed their minds about the plans and told the couple their proposal “fails to be in keeping with local character.”

Owners say council decision ‘hard to understand’

In an appeal submitted to planners, the couple raised questions about the decision.

They said: “The building is an acceptable design for approval as a short-term holiday let.

What the finished project is likely to look like. Image: Grigor-Taylor Associates/Highland Council Planning.

“It surely remains acceptable if it were used longer term as an individual dwelling. The building and setting do not change.

“How it can now be seen as detrimental when it was previously deemed to be suitable is hard to understand.”

‘Problematic’ plans for council planners

Principal planner Bruce Strachan told councillors short-term lets and permanent homes have different standards.

He said: “The planning service has concerns about the building being used as a separate dwellinghouse as it believes to be contrary to the pattern of development locally and would impact on amenity.”

Mr Strachan also added the “proposed site access is problematic”, partly due to the building being constructed several metres further forward than was drawn in the plans.

This meant plans to build a driveway with a turning area to access the property, as required by council rules, would need extensive work to complete.

The refused plans said a driveway and turning area would be constructed in front of the new property. Image: Highland Council Planning.

Plans for home ‘not acceptable’

Skye councillor Drew Millar told the planning committee he found the application “quite astonishing” as short-term lets are “completely different” from a permanent home.

He said: “I think the gap between the two houses is far too small and I have real concerns about the capability without huge earthworks to create a car park and a turning area.

Access from the road to the property is a steep decline. Image: Grigor-Taylor Associates/Highland Council Planning.

“It certainly doesn’t meet the standards of a full time home.”

Mr Millar added the move could set the precedent of other short-term lets applying to become “completely wrong” houses.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban raised issues about access to the property, which has a sizeable drop down from the nearest road.

Wester Ross councillor Isabelle Campbell said the couple should “be happy with the short-term let” as it’s “more suitable.”

Committee chairman Paul Oldam agreed and said he was “in the same mind” as other councillors.

He added: “If this had come cold as an application for a new house in this location it would not have been acceptable.”

The appeal was then refused, with the space permitted to remain as a short-term let and yoga studio.

Read more on Highland homes

Conversation