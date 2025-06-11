Luxury glamping pods approved in NC500 village as councillors refuse to get involved in ‘community spat’

Luxury glamping pods in a village on the North Coast 500 have been approved despite almost 60 objections from residents.

Locals in Laide, which lies on the popular tourist route, raised road safety and overtourism concerns with Highland Council as they already have a campsite.

Some of these concerns were aimed at developer Gary Hull, who is developing multiple sites in the Highland village.

Local councillors said they shared the “frustrations” of residents, but did not want to get “involved in the minutia of community spats” and approved the plans.

What did locals object to?

When plans were originally submitted, several Laide residents objected to the application on the grounds of overtourism, road safety concerns and risks impacting wildlife.

Several of the objectors added to their comments when the application was amended, but many concerns remained the same.

Laide resident Dr David Southall called the development “harmful,” citing road safety concerns due to the A832 Gairloch road and lack of pedestrian access from the pods to the nearby beach.

He also warned of “consequences” from the “possible overflow of human and chemical waste resulting from approximately now 12 additional people at any one time into one small area of this village.”

Dr Southall added he was worried a proposal for a nearby house, also by Mr Hull, near to the pods could be turned into a holiday home exacerbating the effects of the pods.

Plans for Mr Hull’s house were submitted back in 2021 and are under construction, but he recently amended the plans, which are currently being considered by the council.

The latest proposals have increased the number of bedrooms and changed the layout to include a plant room.

Neighbours Mr and Mrs Bramham said they would have “vehemently objected” if these changes had been included in the first plans, as windows would now overlook their property.

What are the plans?

After his Highland house proposal, Mr Hull first tried for a new campsite in the area back in 2023 but withdrew the application after only a few weeks.

His next attempt was submitted in August last year for four glamping pods, seven gravel campervan pitches and a toilet block east of Columba Court in Laide.

However, council planners soon raised concerns the site could be at risk of flooding.

As a result, plans for the toilets and pitches were scrapped and the number of pods was reduced to three.

The pods will have their own shower and toilet facilities and are located just off the A832 in Laide.

Councillors won’t get involved in ‘community spats’

Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh councillor Liz Kraft said it was not “nimbyism” from residents, which also saw the local community council object to the plans.

She said: “Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of trust lost between the developer and the community.

“To my knowledge, the developer has not engaged with the community.”

Councillor Kraft then asked for the plans to be refused due to “overdevelopment of the area” and the effect the pods could have on nearby residents.

East Sutherland and Edderton councillor Richard Gale agreed and added he didn’t think the development would make “any contributions to the local economy.”

Despite these concerns, the majority of councillors were clear they understood the “frustrations of the community” but were supportive of the application.

Black Isle councillor Sarah Atkin said “most of the issues have been dealt with quite comprehensively” by planners and the pods were not “jarring” as the village already had a campsite.

She said: “The fact that the developer isn’t a particularly pleasant person isn’t a material planning consideration.

“We are not meant to be involved in the minutia of community spats.”

Wick and East Caithness councillor Jan McEwan said she understood locals concerns with the developer but thought the proposals “will be a benefit to the community.”

She added: “Some people just don’t want these things in their backyard but they’ve got to move on with the times.”

Committee chairman Drew Millar said he was “astonished” at the number of objections and joked he had seen fewer public objections to large windfarms than the glamping pods.

However, he joined the majority of councillors in support of the newly-approved glamping pods.

Read more Highland stories