Luxury glamping pods approved in NC500 village as councillors refuse to get involved in ‘community spat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Luxury glamping pods approved in NC500 village as councillors refuse to get involved in ‘community spat’

Residents of Laide raised concerns of road safety and overtourism in the village, which already has a campsite.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The approximate site of the newly-approved glamping pods in Laide on the NC500. Image: Google Maps
The approximate site of the newly-approved glamping pods in Laide on the NC500. Image: Google Maps

Luxury glamping pods in a village on the North Coast 500 have been approved despite almost 60 objections from residents.

Locals in Laide, which lies on the popular tourist route, raised road safety and overtourism concerns with Highland Council as they already have a campsite.

Some of these concerns were aimed at developer Gary Hull, who is developing multiple sites in the Highland village.

Local councillors said they shared the “frustrations” of residents, but did not want to get “involved in the minutia of community spats” and approved the plans.

What did locals object to?

When plans were originally submitted, several Laide residents objected to the application on the grounds of overtourism, road safety concerns and risks impacting wildlife.

Several of the objectors added to their comments when the application was amended, but many concerns remained the same.

Laide resident Dr David Southall called the development “harmful,” citing road safety concerns due to the A832 Gairloch road and lack of pedestrian access from the pods to the nearby beach.

The new pods, highlighted in red with the A832 and nearby housing pictured. Image: GA Associates/Highland Council Planning.

He also warned of “consequences” from the “possible overflow of human and chemical waste resulting from approximately now 12 additional people at any one time into one small area of this village.”

Dr Southall added he was worried a proposal for a nearby house, also by Mr Hull, near to the pods could be turned into a holiday home exacerbating the effects of the pods.

Plans for Mr Hull’s house were submitted back in 2021 and are under construction, but he recently amended the plans, which are currently being considered by the council.

What the house currently under construction could look like if the amended plans are approved. Image: GA Associates/Highland Council Planning.

The latest proposals have increased the number of bedrooms and changed the layout to include a plant room.

Neighbours Mr and Mrs Bramham said they would have “vehemently objected” if these changes had been included in the first plans, as windows would now overlook their property.

What are the plans?

After his Highland house proposal, Mr Hull first tried for a new campsite in the area back in 2023 but withdrew the application after only a few weeks.

His next attempt was submitted in August last year for four glamping pods, seven gravel campervan pitches and a toilet block east of Columba Court in Laide.

What the new pods will look like. Image: GA Associates/Highland Council Planning.

However, council planners soon raised concerns the site could be at risk of flooding.

As a result, plans for the toilets and pitches were scrapped and the number of pods was reduced to three.

The pods will have their own shower and toilet facilities and are located just off the A832 in Laide.

Councillors won’t get involved in ‘community spats’

Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh councillor Liz Kraft said it was not “nimbyism” from residents, which also saw the local community council object to the plans.

She said: “Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of trust lost between the developer and the community.

“To my knowledge, the developer has not engaged with the community.”

Councillor Kraft then asked for the plans to be refused due to “overdevelopment of the area” and the effect the pods could have on nearby residents.

East Sutherland and Edderton councillor Richard Gale agreed and added he didn’t think the development would make “any contributions to the local economy.”

Despite these concerns, the majority of councillors were clear they understood the  “frustrations of the community” but were supportive of the application.

Black Isle councillor Sarah Atkin said “most of the issues have been dealt with quite comprehensively” by planners and the pods were not “jarring” as the village already had a campsite.

Glamping pods are popping up all over the Highlands, like this example in John O’Groats. Image: James McColl/DC Thomson/Chris Donnan.

She said: “The fact that the developer isn’t a particularly pleasant person isn’t a material planning consideration.

“We are not meant to be involved in the minutia of community spats.”

Wick and East Caithness councillor Jan McEwan said she understood locals concerns with the developer but thought the proposals “will be a benefit to the community.”

She added: “Some people just don’t want these things in their backyard but they’ve got to move on with the times.”

Committee chairman Drew Millar said he was “astonished” at the number of objections and joked he had seen fewer public objections to large windfarms than the glamping pods.

However, he joined the majority of councillors in support of the newly-approved glamping pods.

Read more Highland stories

Conversation