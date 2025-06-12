Loganair clarifies pets policy after Orkney woman’s sick rabbit wasn’t permitted to fly for urgent treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Loganair clarifies pets policy after Orkney woman’s sick rabbit wasn’t permitted to fly for urgent treatment

Daryl Mcleod's poorly bunny Romeo needed to get to the mainland to get urgent help from a vet.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Rabbit
Romeo needed urgent vet attention. Image: Daryl Mcleod

Loganair has clarified that rabbits are allowed on its flights after an Orkney woman was denied travel with her sick pet.

Daryl Mcleod, who lives on the tiny island of Papa Westray, was caught in the unfortunate situation of trying to get her poorly bunny Romeo urgent treatment last week.

With no vet on the island and the ferry to the Orkney Mainland cancelled due to bad weather, her only option was a flight.

However, local Loganair staff told her it wouldn’t be possible for her to travel with Romeo.

Daryl Mcleod with her pet rabbit, Romeo. Image: supplied by Daryl Mcleod

She said their hands were tied by a policy which allowed cats and dogs to be taken on the flights but not other pets.

Loganair operates a lifeline service covering many of Orkney’s outer islands, such as Papa Westray, under a public service obligation contract with the council.

Following the experience, Ms Mcleod set up an online petition calling for Loganair to revise its pet travel policy for islands residents travelling on Islander aircraft.

‘Delighted with Loganair’s compassion’

The petition gained over 700 signatures. In her petition page, she says she and others had raised the issue with Loganair repeatedly over the years.

However, this week Loganair has since “clarified” that position, saying rabbits and other small pets can be taken on the flights.

This has included updating the guidance featured on their website, which previously stated they would not accept rabbits and other small animals.

Luckily, the story also has a happy ending for everyone – including Romeo.

Romeo is alive and recovering well – even enjoying the extra attention. Image: supplied by Daryl Mcleod.

Loganair staff instead worked with Ms Mcleod to get medication out to the island.

His owner says the four-year-old mini-lop is now doing fine, recovering well and enjoying all the attention.

Ms Mcleod is 28 and works is the lead practitioner in the nursery at Papay Community School.

She said: “I am delighted that Loganair has engaged to secure the same compassionate flexibility for small animals that is already so meaningful to cat and dog owners.

“It’s a practical, place-based approach that makes all the difference in remote island life.”

Romeo looking forward to Loganair flights in future

She also said she was “blown away” by the response to her petition.

She said: “The isles can sometimes feel isolated, but the support I’ve had — from Orkney, Shetland, Inner and Outer Hebrides, across the Highlands and far beyond — has been a real reminder that we are part of a wider community that looks out for each other.”

Ms Mcleod explained what happened when her beloved pet became ill in the early hours of June 4.

She said: “He had a GI slowdown, which can easily lead to GI Stasis.

“It’s a condition which can become fatal within hours if left untreated. Rabbits are prey animals, so they tend to hide illness until it becomes critical.

“This was a very sudden illness onset, but we knew right away what was going on, and that we had to act quickly.

Ms Mcleod has said Loganair has guaranteed that Romeo would be allowed on the Islander planes, pictured, that serve Papa Westray. Image: Orkney Islands Council.

“He got sick in the early hours of the morning.

She recounted her experience speaking to the local Loganair staff.

“The response was an empathetic ‘We’re sorry but there’s nothing we can do,’ from the Kirkwall office.

“The local staff were fantastic and worked with us to get medication out as quickly as possible. But it was very clear their hands were tied.

Loganair’s new policy for rabbits

“I believed that there was nothing they could do.

“I thanked them for their efforts, and quickly moved on to communicating with our vet about what our options were.

“It was not an enjoyable call to make but I had to try.”

Loganair was approached for a response. They provided clarification on their policy regarding pets.

Under this, it can be assumed Ms Mcleod will be able to travel with Romeo in future.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Smaller pets, accommodated within an IATA-approved pet carrier, can be carried on board our Islander aircraft.

“There is a small charge (£10) per return flight for this service. A waiver must be signed by the owner ahead of boarding.

“As always, the health and safety of our customer and staff is our highest priority.”

Asked how Romeo is doing now, Daryl said: “He took a few days to get back to normal.

“I think he rather enjoyed the attention of syringe feeding, unlimited head scratches and tummy massages.

“But he was in a lot of pain, so, it’s a huge relief to have that behind us now.

“Especially with the guarantee that the Loganair lifeline Islander service will be there for us, should it ever happen again.”

