Loganair clarifies pets policy after Orkney woman’s sick rabbit wasn’t permitted to fly for urgent treatment

Loganair has clarified that rabbits are allowed on its flights after an Orkney woman was denied travel with her sick pet.

Daryl Mcleod, who lives on the tiny island of Papa Westray, was caught in the unfortunate situation of trying to get her poorly bunny Romeo urgent treatment last week.

With no vet on the island and the ferry to the Orkney Mainland cancelled due to bad weather, her only option was a flight.

However, local Loganair staff told her it wouldn’t be possible for her to travel with Romeo.

She said their hands were tied by a policy which allowed cats and dogs to be taken on the flights but not other pets.

Loganair operates a lifeline service covering many of Orkney’s outer islands, such as Papa Westray, under a public service obligation contract with the council.

Following the experience, Ms Mcleod set up an online petition calling for Loganair to revise its pet travel policy for islands residents travelling on Islander aircraft.

‘Delighted with Loganair’s compassion’

The petition gained over 700 signatures. In her petition page, she says she and others had raised the issue with Loganair repeatedly over the years.

However, this week Loganair has since “clarified” that position, saying rabbits and other small pets can be taken on the flights.

This has included updating the guidance featured on their website, which previously stated they would not accept rabbits and other small animals.

Luckily, the story also has a happy ending for everyone – including Romeo.

Loganair staff instead worked with Ms Mcleod to get medication out to the island.

His owner says the four-year-old mini-lop is now doing fine, recovering well and enjoying all the attention.

Ms Mcleod is 28 and works is the lead practitioner in the nursery at Papay Community School.

She said: “I am delighted that Loganair has engaged to secure the same compassionate flexibility for small animals that is already so meaningful to cat and dog owners.

“It’s a practical, place-based approach that makes all the difference in remote island life.”

Romeo looking forward to Loganair flights in future

She also said she was “blown away” by the response to her petition.

She said: “The isles can sometimes feel isolated, but the support I’ve had — from Orkney, Shetland, Inner and Outer Hebrides, across the Highlands and far beyond — has been a real reminder that we are part of a wider community that looks out for each other.”

Ms Mcleod explained what happened when her beloved pet became ill in the early hours of June 4.

She said: “He had a GI slowdown, which can easily lead to GI Stasis.

“It’s a condition which can become fatal within hours if left untreated. Rabbits are prey animals, so they tend to hide illness until it becomes critical.

“This was a very sudden illness onset, but we knew right away what was going on, and that we had to act quickly.

“He got sick in the early hours of the morning.

She recounted her experience speaking to the local Loganair staff.

“The response was an empathetic ‘We’re sorry but there’s nothing we can do,’ from the Kirkwall office.

“The local staff were fantastic and worked with us to get medication out as quickly as possible. But it was very clear their hands were tied.

Loganair’s new policy for rabbits

“I believed that there was nothing they could do.

“I thanked them for their efforts, and quickly moved on to communicating with our vet about what our options were.

“It was not an enjoyable call to make but I had to try.”

Loganair was approached for a response. They provided clarification on their policy regarding pets.

Under this, it can be assumed Ms Mcleod will be able to travel with Romeo in future.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Smaller pets, accommodated within an IATA-approved pet carrier, can be carried on board our Islander aircraft.

“There is a small charge (£10) per return flight for this service. A waiver must be signed by the owner ahead of boarding.

“As always, the health and safety of our customer and staff is our highest priority.”

Asked how Romeo is doing now, Daryl said: “He took a few days to get back to normal.

“I think he rather enjoyed the attention of syringe feeding, unlimited head scratches and tummy massages.

“But he was in a lot of pain, so, it’s a huge relief to have that behind us now.

“Especially with the guarantee that the Loganair lifeline Islander service will be there for us, should it ever happen again.”