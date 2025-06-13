Corran ferry route with ‘500 years’ of protected pedestrian access comes to an end as £2 foot passenger charge confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corran ferry route with ‘500 years’ of protected pedestrian access comes to an end as £2 foot passenger charge confirmed

The charge could cost some users over £900 a year, and concerns were raised it would impact on local businesses.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Highland Council's MV Corran was on the service until recently when it brokw down.
MV Corran on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Highland community will lose it’s 500-year-old “causeway” after councillors agreed to fully implement a £2 charge on ferry foot passengers.

The Corran crossing is the “busiest single vessel car ferry in Europe”, transporting 270,000 vehicles per year.

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillors were united in dropping the charge, which they say could cost regular commuters over £900 a year.

However, those who first tabled the proposal just 14 days ago said they don’t think “the world is going to collapse” if a £2 charge is fully implemented.

The council hope the new charge will generate £20,000 a year towards the replacement Corran ferry, which is in the final stages of planning.

Loss of 500-year-old ‘pedestrian causeway’

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Sarah Fanet told councillors the crossing had been used as a local “causeway” for around 500 years.

She said: “That pedestrian crossing has always been protected. Ardgour and Nether Lochaber are the same community, and you can just walk across because of that pedestrian element.

The Corran ferry is now well over 20 years old. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Life in the last few hundred years has been organised around that. Businesses for example, are interlinked.

“There is one at the moment providing a bed on one side and you have breakfast on the other side.

“If we suddenly pull the plug, that will have an impact.”

Despite not supporting a foot passenger fare, she thanked those same councillors for putting together the funds for a new electric Corran ferry.

The project includes improvement works to the slipways are due to be completed by 2027.

How much will Corran ferry charge bring in?

Although being disputed by several councillors, council figures estimate the Corran ferry carries 10,258 foot passengers, including cyclists, every year.

They estimated this will generate £20,516 for the council at the current £2 fare.

This does not include those who are disabled, under 23 or over 59, who are all exempt from the new charge.

Cars drive down the ferry slip way towards Mv Maid of Glencoul.
The Maid of Glencoul relief vessel is almost 50 years old and was out of action for weeks for emergency repairs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The proposals were first approved two weeks ago at an economy committee, but were brought to a full council debate after a petition and protests from local councillors.

Chairman of the economic and infrastructure committee Ken Gowans said “this is no Armageddon” and the fare is about “fairness and equality” to other Highland areas despite councillors trying to create a “moral panic.”

He said: “This is about a simple £2 charge to help fund the ferry that we have funded by £70 million, so we are absolutely committed to supporting the community in Ardgour.”

“I don’t think the world is going to collapse if we introduce a £2 charge,” Mr Gowans added.

Annual Corran ferry cost of £960 for some residents

Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillor Andrew Baxter said there was a “lack of clarity” on the figures for pedestrian users of the ferry, as officers were unable to answer where the numbers came from.

He added: “For someone that crosses as a foot passenger from Ardgour to Corran to catch a bus to Fort William each day for work, it will cost them £960 a year which they were not paying before.”

Mr Baxter had previously supported a £1 charge on the Corran ferry in 2019, but admitted “times were different then.”

The road will be closed at Inchree, near Onich. Image; Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Visitors are regular users of the ferry, as well as locals. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson,

He changed his mind on a fare after the impact of Covid and an agreement to raise current ferry prices by 10% during budget talks this year.

Despite the concerns of the Fort William and Ardnamurchan councillors, a vote to keep the charge passed by 34 to 27.

Mr Gowans said the foot passenger charge will be continue to be reviewed.

