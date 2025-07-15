Highland motorhome owner: ‘Constant abuse makes me feel like I am not welcome to explore my own country’

A Highland motorhome owner says she is “fed-up” with the regular abuse she gets on the road.

Fiona Campbell, 45, got her first motorhome after lockdown to embrace her “love of photography and Scotland”.

“I have travelled all over and tried to do justice to each place I visit with my camera,” the professional photographer said.

She explained that she used to love going out on the open road. However, she now “almost dreads it in busy times”.

The Highlander claims the reason for this is the constant abuse she gets on the road.

She said: “I have been really aggressively shouted at and I haven’t done anything wrong.

“I have been blasted by horns; I have had obscene hand gestures out the window.

“I think the abuse has gotten worse over the years.”

The Press and Journal also spoke to Ms Campbell about a number of issues affecting motorhomes in the Highlands, including:

The lack of facilities for waste disposal from motorhomes across the Highlands.

The debate about whether overnight parking should be allowed and free of charge.

The popularity of the North Coast 500 and the lack of investment from the authorities to maintain the roads.

Ms Campbell explained she has been “aggressively shouted at” while not doing anything wrong.

She said: “I was in Arran last week, and I parked up in a parking spot. A cyclist came up and said, ‘You can’t park there’, because the end of my van was slightly over the pavement.

“He said, ‘I have to go around you, this is a cycle lane, so you can’t park there’, and then he just started shouting, but I couldn’t even get a word in.

“As he was getting more and more aggressive, I was looking around, and there were no signs showing no parking.

“He was just so aggressive. And that, as a single female being quite small, is quite intimidating and off-putting.

“I said, you’ve been too aggressive, and I walked away. And as if that wasn’t enough, he left me some hate mail on my windscreen, just saying that I was such a bad person for parking there.”

She recalls another experience while driving in Skye: “And then you get obscene hand gestures out the window, you get people tooting their horn at you and shouting out the window.

“I was driving on a single-track road in Skye when I noticed a car behind me, so I pulled in to let them pass.

“And then they opened their window and started giving me a row because I hadn’t pulled in quickly enough.”

The Highland motorhome owner said she is “fed-up” with the situation.

She added: “Somebody always has something negative to say.

“Now, if anybody is slowing down to put their windows down, I’m immediately in defensive mode. That’s not a fun way to feel.”

‘Fly-tipping in Highlands not exclusive to motorhomes’

The 45-year-old is also tired of hearing motorhome owners are the main group that dumps waste in nature.

She said: “I want to dispel the myths. People leave rubbish, whether they are in cars, vans, tents; it’s not exclusive to motorhomes.

“In fact, I’d think they would be the least likely as they have all the facilities on board.”

Ms Campbell explained she always carries a bin in her motorhome and that she never dumps waste in her “beautiful country”.

She continued: “I take a pair of disposable gloves with me everywhere I go so that I can clean up rubbish that’s left by others, mainly I don’t want my dog to eat it but it also looks hideous.

“I’d never empty a toilet anywhere other than a specific facility not because that would be disgusting but because the chemicals need to be treated so not to harm wildlife.”

‘If we want tourists, we need to provide facilities’

However, Ms Campbell explains that she finds that facilities can be “hard to access”.

She said: “There are facilities on campsites you can use for a fee, but it can be quite difficult because some of them now have started to say no to outsiders.

“There definitely could be more, like if you look across Europe, they’re set up with Aires and they’ve got facilities everywhere and they’re free.

“I’m not suggesting that we get it for free, but if there were more Aires for people to stay, then I think it would help the problem.

“Finding a communal bin to use is a luxury. Which leads me to digress a little by stating that the Scottish tourism board has hammered advertising for Scotland without providing any infrastructure.”

Ms Campbell believes this problem is particularly worrying on the North Coast 500 due to her belief the route has been overpromoted.

She said: “The NC500, Visit Scotland and the Scottish Tourism Board have just absolutely hammered the advertising for this NC500 road, which used to be nothing, but since they gave it a name, now everybody wants to do it.

“There are a lot of single-track roads, there’s about 100 miles of single-track road between Thurso and Durness, and it’s absolutely chaotic up there.

“With all the money from tourism that’s going into the economy, then surely there must be some sort of budget for making a single track, you know, a double, it would certainly help a lot.”

When asked if she had a message to the authorities, she said: “If the Scottish Government wants tourists, it needs to provide facilities for people when they come.”

Outdoor exploring becoming exclusive activity due to ‘expensive’ parking

Ms Campbell’s love of exploring the outdoors is extremely beneficial for her mental health.

However, she believes it is becoming a more “exclusive” activity not everyone can afford.

She explained: “All parking spots are now chargeable, and they’re expensive, some of them are about £10 a day. That’s £300 a month to enjoy the outdoors.

“Those car parks have always been there and they used to be free. Enjoying the outdoors used to be a free thing.

“I feel like we’re regressing as a nation that loves the outdoors, rather than progressing.

“Scotland used to be one of the best countries for being in the outdoors and now it seems to be one of the worst, unless you can afford it.”

Regarding campsites, Ms Campbell claims they have now “tripled” from what they were pre-Covid to the point she cannot afford them.

However, she added that she would not like to stay in them even if she could.

She said: “You feel like you’re in a resort, and that’s just not where I want to be. I want to escape from people. I don’t want to feel like I’m in a resort. I want to feel like I’m out in nature.

“People can call me tight or whatever because I don’t want to pay for a campsite, and it’s not that.

“It’s just that I can’t afford it and also it’s just not the environment that I want to be in.

“If they changed the law and they said no overnight parking anywhere, you have to stay in a campsite, I would honestly just sell the van and take myself out of Scotland for my holidays.”

Message of kindness for Highland locals

Ms Campbell explained that, at the moment, she “doesn’t feel welcome to explore her own country”.

She added: “I’m a single female so it’s easy for me to feel intimidated.

“I think the papers add fuel to the fire as well and it has taken that into the roads.”

She feels that one day someone “may get hurt”.

The Highlander wants to share a message advocating for “kindness” and respect.

She concluded: “Treat people how you would want to be treated yourself. That’s basically it. Let’s all get along and have a lovely wee time.

“Nobody wants to see obscene hand gestures out the window. Just be kind. Just let’s all be kind to each other.”

