Woman taken to hospital after A85 crash near Oban

A woman was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Oban.

The collision happened on the A85 Connel to Oban road, near Dunbeg, shortly after 1pm.

Police and paramedics attended the scene.

A female casualty was treated by paramedics at the roadside before being taken to hospital for further assessment.

Probe launched into Oban crash

The coastal road was closed in both directions as emergency crews responded to the incident.

Drivers were being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.

The route was fully reopened by 3pm.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the Oban crash remain ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Monday, July 21, we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A85 near Dunbeg.

“Emergency services attended, and a woman was taken to hospital for assessment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”