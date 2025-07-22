Flooding forced closure of Highland railway line

Severe flooding forced the closure of a Highland railway line, bringing services to a halt.

Trains between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh were wiped out on Tuesday over safety concerns.

In video footage captured by Network Rail Scotland, the track surrounding Achanalt was left submerged by rising flood waters, bringing debris down onto the line.

Water could be seen cascading down the road, blocking the track from view.

On Monday, Met Office forecasters warned of potential disruption, issuing a yellow warning for torrential downpours.

Engineers worked around the clock to clear debris and inspect the tracks for damage.

The operation was expected to take up to four hours.

Network Rail bosses closed the line between Garve and Achanalt, prompting the cancellation of all services.

Images uploaded to social media highlighted the scale of the operation.

Highland railway line reopens for business

This morning, services have returned to normal.

The west coast line was reopened on Tuesday evening following a thorough inspection.

A statement uploaded to the firm’s social media account on Tuesday reads: “We’ve reopened the Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh line following flooding at Achanalt and a number of other locations last night.

“The line is ready for ScotRail’s services to restart first thing tomorrow.

“Thanks for your patience if your journey’s been disrupted today.”