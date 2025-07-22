Flooding forced closure of Highland railway line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Flooding forced closure of Highland railway line

Footage shows the railway line completely submerged by floodwater.

By Michelle Henderson

Severe flooding forced the closure of a Highland railway line, bringing services to a halt.

Trains between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh were wiped out on Tuesday over safety concerns.

In video footage captured by Network Rail Scotland, the track surrounding Achanalt was left submerged by rising flood waters, bringing debris down onto the line.

Water could be seen cascading down the road, blocking the track from view.

On Monday, Met Office forecasters warned of potential disruption, issuing a yellow warning for torrential downpours.

Debris on railway line at rural station.
Train services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh have been suspended after severe flooding covered the line in debris. Image: Network Rail Scotland.

Engineers worked around the clock to clear debris and inspect the tracks for damage.

The operation was expected to take up to four hours.

Network Rail bosses closed the line between Garve and Achanalt, prompting the cancellation of all services.

Images uploaded to social media highlighted the scale of the operation.

Highland railway line reopens for business

This morning, services have returned to normal.

The west coast line was reopened on Tuesday evening following a thorough inspection.

A statement uploaded to the firm’s social media account on Tuesday reads: “We’ve reopened the Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh line following flooding at Achanalt and a number of other locations last night.

“The line is ready for ScotRail’s services to restart first thing tomorrow.

“Thanks for your patience if your journey’s been disrupted today.”

