Western Isles guesthouse to go to auction

A remote bed and breakfast in the Western Isles is in need of new ownership as the property goes up for auction.

Cross Inn will go under the hammer next month, with bidding starting from £220,000.

The six-bedroom property comes complete with a separate bar, the Old Barn Bar, which has become a popular haunt among locals and tourists alike in the Hebrides.

Auction House Scotland will auction off the Cross-based property during a live stream on August 21, to prospective buyers looking for an exciting business venture.

The sale has been prompted by the owner’s desire to retire and pass on the baton.

The three-star B&B is currently operated on a seasonal basis from April to September.

However, auctioneers are promoting the property as an opportunity to turn it into a year-round business.

A statement issued on the listing reads: ” Currently lovingly operated by a husband and wife team, with seasonal additional cover, the owners are looking to retire from the business and pass the baton to an enterprising and enthusiastic new team.”

What will £220,000 get you?

Covering 0.5 acres, the Cross Inn has made its mark on the Western Isles.

The ground floor of the B&B houses the lounge bar, restaurant and commercial kitchen.

Upstairs, you’ll find five ensuite B&B rooms plus an additional three private rooms, which were formerly used as owners’ accommodation.

Within the grounds lies the popular Old Barn Bar, which is housed within an old converted barn and operates all year round.

Made up of 30 tables, the bar is among the few operating in the Western Isles.

There is also a garage on the grounds, which auctioneers propose converting into additional accommodation.

Situated in Cross on the A857, guests can enjoy views overlooking the west coast from the northern tip of Lewis.