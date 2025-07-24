Western Isles guesthouse to go to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Western Isles guesthouse to go to auction

Owners of the Cross Inn are aiming to pass on the baton.

By Michelle Henderson
View overlooking the Cross Inn and surrounding rural landscape.
The Cross Inn on the Isle of Lewis is being put up for auction next month. Image: Auction House Scotland.

A remote bed and breakfast in the Western Isles is in need of new ownership as the property goes up for auction.

Cross Inn will go under the hammer next month, with bidding starting from £220,000.

The six-bedroom property comes complete with a separate bar, the Old Barn Bar, which has become a popular haunt among locals and tourists alike in the Hebrides.

Auction House Scotland will auction off the Cross-based property during a live stream on August 21, to prospective buyers looking for an exciting business venture.

Open bright lounge with colourful chairs and sofa's.
Bids for the Western Isles B&B will begin at £220,000. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Open conservatory.
Guests can enjoy picturesque views overlooking the coast. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The sale has been prompted by the owner’s desire to retire and pass on the baton.

The three-star B&B is currently operated on a seasonal basis from April to September.

However, auctioneers are promoting the property as an opportunity to turn it into a year-round business.

A statement issued on the listing reads: ” Currently lovingly operated by a husband and wife team, with seasonal additional cover, the owners are looking to retire from the business and pass the baton to an enterprising and enthusiastic new team.”

A white barn with slate roof, gravel courtyard and one circular wooden table outside.
Outside is the Old Barn Bar, a pub in a converted barn. Image: Auction House Scotland.

What will £220,000 get you?

Covering 0.5 acres, the Cross Inn has made its mark on the Western Isles.

The ground floor of the B&B houses the lounge bar, restaurant and commercial kitchen.

Upstairs, you’ll find five ensuite B&B rooms plus an additional three private rooms, which were formerly used as owners’ accommodation.

Double bedroom in the Cross Inn B&B with white bed spread, white interiors and pale blue curtains.
The six-bedroom property has become a popular destination for islanders and tourists alike. Image: Auction House Scotland.
A twin room at a bed and breakfast, with white bedding and cream rugs, white interior walls and en-suite bathroom with wooden door and flooring.
The B&B currently operates on a seasonal basis. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Within the grounds lies the popular Old Barn Bar, which is housed within an old converted barn and operates all year round.

Made up of 30 tables, the bar is among the few operating in the Western Isles.

There is also a garage on the grounds, which auctioneers propose converting into additional accommodation.

Situated in Cross on the A857, guests can enjoy views overlooking the west coast from the northern tip of Lewis.

