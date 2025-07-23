Highland youngster saved from rock after being surrounded by jellyfish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Highland youngster saved from rock after being surrounded by jellyfish

He was left stranded wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

By Michelle Henderson
A lifeboat heads out across open water near Thurso.
A young male was saved by Thurso Lifeboat after being cut off by the tide at Dunnet Head. Image: Thurso Lifeboat.

A young man was brought safely back to dry land after being surrounded by jellyfish.

The youth was left stranded on a rock near Brough harbour, east of Dunnet Head, after being cut off by the tide on Monday evening.

Dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, his efforts to reach the shore were thwarted by a large number of jellyfish in the area.

Concerned for his safety, HM Coastguard tasked volunteers from Thurso lifeboat to his aid at 6.06pm.

Arriving on scene just 30 minutes later, the crew wasted no time in launching the ‘Y’ boat to reach his side.

Incident should act as a warning, rescuers say

Recalling the rescue in a post on social media, volunteers confirmed the youth was safely brought back to shore.

They wrote: “The ‘Y’ boat located the youth, who was stranded on a rock surrounded by deep water.

“The youth, who was wearing shorts and a T-shirt was prevented from going ashore by the presence of a large number of jellyfish.

“The crew members rescued the youth, checked him over and passed him to the waiting Coastguard teams on the beach.

“The lifeboat returned to Scrabster at 7.30pm was refuelled and made ready for service.”

Volunteers hope this incident will act as a reminder to people venturing out into the water to stay vigilant.

They added: “This successful rescue is a reminder to folk to check their surrounding when going into water and be aware of rising tides.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, folk on the shore were aware that the youth was in the water.”

