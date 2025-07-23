Highland youngster saved from rock after being surrounded by jellyfish

A young man was brought safely back to dry land after being surrounded by jellyfish.

The youth was left stranded on a rock near Brough harbour, east of Dunnet Head, after being cut off by the tide on Monday evening.

Dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, his efforts to reach the shore were thwarted by a large number of jellyfish in the area.

Concerned for his safety, HM Coastguard tasked volunteers from Thurso lifeboat to his aid at 6.06pm.

Arriving on scene just 30 minutes later, the crew wasted no time in launching the ‘Y’ boat to reach his side.

Incident should act as a warning, rescuers say

Recalling the rescue in a post on social media, volunteers confirmed the youth was safely brought back to shore.

They wrote: “The ‘Y’ boat located the youth, who was stranded on a rock surrounded by deep water.

“The youth, who was wearing shorts and a T-shirt was prevented from going ashore by the presence of a large number of jellyfish.

“The crew members rescued the youth, checked him over and passed him to the waiting Coastguard teams on the beach.

“The lifeboat returned to Scrabster at 7.30pm was refuelled and made ready for service.”

Volunteers hope this incident will act as a reminder to people venturing out into the water to stay vigilant.

They added: “This successful rescue is a reminder to folk to check their surrounding when going into water and be aware of rising tides.

“Thankfully, on this occasion, folk on the shore were aware that the youth was in the water.”